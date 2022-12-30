ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls close out 2022 on sour note, fall to Lamar in conference opener

It has not been the type of start the Cowgirls wanted or expected. Not to the season, not to the conference and certainly not for Saturday’s game in Beaumont, Texas. McNeese State’s women’s basketball team closed 2022 and opened Southland Conference play with a thud against rival Lamar in the Montagne Center.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Lady Pirates Tournament Champs

The Christmas holiday was extra special for the Deweyville Lady Pirates as they won the Chester Tournament Friday with a dramatic 44-43 win over the host Yellowjackets in the championship. Coach Dusti Boykin and her squad went 4-0 in the tournament with wins over Spurger, Latexo, Lead Academy and Chester.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kogt.com

LCM/IP Tournament Wraps

Day Two scores from the LCM/IP Tournament. LCM 54 Australia 53 – B.Elliott 20/9, D. Morris 9/10/9assists. HJ 64 LCM 57 – Ben Elliott 21/16, A.Winn 13, D Morris 11, JBenton 10. Bears now 16-7. BH Fr 67 OF Fr 36. BH JV 37 LCM JV 32. BH...
BUNA, TX
kogt.com

Pinto Joins Honor Wall

Congratulations to former Orange City Manager Chuck Pinto (center) who was placed on the Wall of Honor at the Live Oak Police Department. Pinto served as Police Chief and City Manager in Live Oak back in the eighties before coming to Orange.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Two OC Agencies Receive Funds

Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Sowell Sworn In As Commissioner

For 10 months Chris Sowell has been sitting in the audience in a stackable chair during Orange County Commissioner’s Court meetings. The next time he enters the courtroom he’ll be sitting in the leather chair in front of the audience as the Commissioner of Precinct Two. Sowell, 46,...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX

