Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls close out 2022 on sour note, fall to Lamar in conference opener
It has not been the type of start the Cowgirls wanted or expected. Not to the season, not to the conference and certainly not for Saturday’s game in Beaumont, Texas. McNeese State’s women’s basketball team closed 2022 and opened Southland Conference play with a thud against rival Lamar in the Montagne Center.
kogt.com
Lady Pirates Tournament Champs
The Christmas holiday was extra special for the Deweyville Lady Pirates as they won the Chester Tournament Friday with a dramatic 44-43 win over the host Yellowjackets in the championship. Coach Dusti Boykin and her squad went 4-0 in the tournament with wins over Spurger, Latexo, Lead Academy and Chester.
kogt.com
LCM/IP Tournament Wraps
Day Two scores from the LCM/IP Tournament. LCM 54 Australia 53 – B.Elliott 20/9, D. Morris 9/10/9assists. HJ 64 LCM 57 – Ben Elliott 21/16, A.Winn 13, D Morris 11, JBenton 10. Bears now 16-7. BH Fr 67 OF Fr 36. BH JV 37 LCM JV 32. BH...
kogt.com
Pinto Joins Honor Wall
Congratulations to former Orange City Manager Chuck Pinto (center) who was placed on the Wall of Honor at the Live Oak Police Department. Pinto served as Police Chief and City Manager in Live Oak back in the eighties before coming to Orange.
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
kogt.com
Two OC Agencies Receive Funds
Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways...
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
KFDM-TV
Daughters in Beaumont ask for help to find their mother who suddenly went missing
BEAUMONT — Three daughters will spend Saturday, the last day of the year, leading a community search for their mom. Friday marks three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared. Her daughters say their mother was missing throughout the freeze that recently hit Southeast Texas, and they didn't hear anything...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
kogt.com
Sowell Sworn In As Commissioner
For 10 months Chris Sowell has been sitting in the audience in a stackable chair during Orange County Commissioner’s Court meetings. The next time he enters the courtroom he’ll be sitting in the leather chair in front of the audience as the Commissioner of Precinct Two. Sowell, 46,...
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
'Someone took his life'| One year after his death, the family of Joshua Yates feels they are no closer to justice
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a beloved Beaumont man gathered a year after his death to continue their call for justice as they mourn his loss. Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on December 31, 2021. Beaumont Police discovered his body after responding to a welfare check in the 1500 block of Cartwright Street.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
