Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Five observations and Sunday chat

We have officially reached the end of the line on the 2022 Texas Longhorns football season. It didn’t feel nearly long enough. I had about a month to come to grips with this being the final write up reviewing Longhorn football this year and I still haven’t quite gotten there. Still, though, the show must go and we must move forward. This season played out about where I thought it would, which means Texas showed improvement in year two under Steve Sarkisian. The chances were there to blow the lid of things, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump. Solid, but not spectacular overall, I guess you could say.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian's ceiling, Texas football standard questioned by media after Longhorns' 8-5 finish to 2022

Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is in the books as the Longhorns ended the year 8-5. It's a step forward for the program under their head coach after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut season. But it ended with disappointment in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington a short drive south of Austin in San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers 2024 3-star DT Alex January

With the 2023 recruiting cycle nearing its end, the Texas coaching staff is stepping up efforts on the 2024 recruiting front. Last night, the Longhorns extended an offer to Duncanville (TX) three star defensive tackle Alex January. January is a Longhorn legacy, whose father Mike January played linebacker for Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma in 70-69 victory

In the first true road game of the season for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, the Longhorns made 9-of-9 free-throw attempts in the final 2:07 and guard Marcus Carr hit a big spinning hook shot in the lane as the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 70-69 in Norman in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
pacificnwsports.com

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win

In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
SEATTLE, WA
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 6 Texas travels to Norman to face Oklahoma in Big 12 opener

On Saturday, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns travel to Norman to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a Red River Rivalry game to start the conference slate for both programs as the Longhorns seek to defend a three-game winning streak on the road against the Sooners. The matchup at...
NORMAN, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
CALIFORNIA STATE

