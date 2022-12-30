Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Five observations and Sunday chat
We have officially reached the end of the line on the 2022 Texas Longhorns football season. It didn’t feel nearly long enough. I had about a month to come to grips with this being the final write up reviewing Longhorn football this year and I still haven’t quite gotten there. Still, though, the show must go and we must move forward. This season played out about where I thought it would, which means Texas showed improvement in year two under Steve Sarkisian. The chances were there to blow the lid of things, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump. Solid, but not spectacular overall, I guess you could say.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian's ceiling, Texas football standard questioned by media after Longhorns' 8-5 finish to 2022
Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is in the books as the Longhorns ended the year 8-5. It's a step forward for the program under their head coach after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut season. But it ended with disappointment in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington a short drive south of Austin in San Antonio.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 2024 3-star DT Alex January
With the 2023 recruiting cycle nearing its end, the Texas coaching staff is stepping up efforts on the 2024 recruiting front. Last night, the Longhorns extended an offer to Duncanville (TX) three star defensive tackle Alex January. January is a Longhorn legacy, whose father Mike January played linebacker for Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma in 70-69 victory
In the first true road game of the season for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, the Longhorns made 9-of-9 free-throw attempts in the final 2:07 and guard Marcus Carr hit a big spinning hook shot in the lane as the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 70-69 in Norman in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Huskies Find Themselves in 11 Heaven, an Elite Victory Grouping
As we pause this overly interesting college football season for a day, and crunch the escalating numbers, a couple of things have become abundantly clear for the nation's finest teams. No one — and we reiterate no one — plays taunt defense anymore at the FBS level. Not the University...
WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame
Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
Viral Video Shows Texas’s Sarkisian Berating Crew Member Before Alamo Bowl
It was not a good look for the Longhorns coach.
pacificnwsports.com
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win
In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 6 Texas travels to Norman to face Oklahoma in Big 12 opener
On Saturday, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns travel to Norman to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a Red River Rivalry game to start the conference slate for both programs as the Longhorns seek to defend a three-game winning streak on the road against the Sooners. The matchup at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
austinmonthly.com
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
