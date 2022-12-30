ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

Democrat Robert Zimmerman , who lost to lie-covered Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) in November, joked about his former opponent’s fib-filled campaign trail as he called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate him on Thursday. (You can listen to his remarks below.)

Zimmerman ― who was previously questioned by the Republican over his record on honesty in a now-awkward clip ― called on Congress to conduct an investigation into Santos, who has been grilled over his questionable storytelling, like his claim that he’s the grandson of Holocaust survivors and changing stories about when and how his mother died .

Santos will reportedly not seek another term , however, Democrats have called for his resignation, and there’s been bipartisan support for the House Ethics Committee to investigate him.

Santos is reportedly facing a federal investigation into his finances and a local investigation in Long Island regarding his “ fabrications and inconsistencies .”

Zimmerman, who called on Santos to resign and ran against him in a special election earlier this week, echoed calls for an investigation as he made a jab at the Republican over his history of fibs on Thursday.

“We call upon Congress and demand Congress conduct a House ethics investigation into George Santos... making sure that more people come together, making it clear that George Santos is not ― if his name is George Santos ― making sure that George Santos does not belong in Congress...” the New York Democrat said.

Zimmerman added that the controversy isn’t a matter “Democrat or Republican politics” but rather it’s a call to protect democracy.

“What’s at stake before us is not about the results of a congressional election,” he said. “What’s at stake before us is protecting our democracy, restoring our confidence in the integrity of our public officials and most of all, protecting the American dream.”

Hard Trooth
3d ago

Any adult person who would tell that many easily debunked lies to so many people in such a serious endeavor is indeed a very sick person.

john gann
2d ago

Maga will embrace him with open arms so let's see how many conservatives step up.That R beside their name is getting heavy.

Louise Giddens
2d ago

Trump jr. Has a lot of lies up their sleeves! Just wait! Republican. didn't get Herschel Walker like they wanted, so they choose this fool Santos piece of work 💼! Ha!Ha! Republican you cotton Slam Dunk! Dunk! Dunk!!!!American 🗽people👫USA🇺🇸!

