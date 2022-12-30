ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmdur_0jyLs4R000

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29.

Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m.

BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)
United Township 54 Guilford 48
Belvidere North 72 Chicago Ogden 51
DeKalb 67 Lincoln-Way West 31
McHenry 74 Hononegah 47

BOYS HINSDALE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Morgan Park 63 Auburn 58

BOYS PEKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Peoria Richwoods 74 Boylan 41

BOYS COLLINSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Rockford East 50 Collinsville 49
Quincy 47 Rockford East 41

BOYS TEUTOPOLIS TOURNAMENT
Lutheran North 66 Belvidere 55
Charleston 60 Dixon 55
Dixon 50 Belvidere 28

BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON)
Harlem 59 North Chicago 40
Winnebago 44 Rock Falls 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 72 Rockford Lutheran 69 (Walt Hill Jr. 42 points)
Winnebago 43 East Dubuque 35
Rock Falls 64 Stanford Olympia 38

BOYS HINKLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (AT ALGONQUIN JACOBS)
Jefferson 65 Streamwood 52

BOYS EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Pecatonica 57 South Beloit 35 (championship game)
Galena 48 Byron 42 (3rd place game)
Eastland 56 Forreston 50

GIRLS BOYLAN REINDEER GAMES
Boylan 65 Marian CC 49
Boylan 67 Yorkville 45 (Boylan wins championship at 4-0)
Belvidere North 28 Morton 26
Moline United 58 Belvidere North 30
Harlem 56 Moline 54
Yorkville 45 Harlem 42

GIRLS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON )
Normal Univ. 53 Rockford Lutheran 46
Winnebago 65 Annawan 49
Sacred Heart Griffin 38 Rock Falls 23
Rockford Lutheran 54 Rock Falls 45
Bloomington CC 76 Winnebago 53

GIRLS KOMROMY CLASSIC (at Dundee-Crown)
Hononegah 42 Lake Forest 36

GIRLS KSB CLASSIC (DIXON)
Lincoln 49 Dixon 16 (Championship game)
Byron 53 Stillman Valley 29 (3rd place game)
Quincy 58 Rochelle 35
Guilford 64 United Township 55
Eastland 53 Jefferson 41
Freeport 71 Rockford East 33
Sterling 51 Rockford Christian 50
Aurora CC 50 Aquin 36

OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Alden-Hebron 46 South Beloit 39

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran Crusaders take fourth place at State Farm Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders are headed home from Bloomington having finished in fourth place in the boys’ small-school division of the prestigious State Farm Classic. They just missed out on a third place finish Friday when they lost in overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic 59-57. Walt Hill Jr., coming off a 42 point […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boys and girls holiday basketball tournament scores from Wednesday, December 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls holiday tournament basketball results from Wednesday, December 28 involving Rockford area teams. Results compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 live at 11 p.m. CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT DEKALB (BOYS)Guilford 82 Wendell Phillips Academy 76Plainfield East […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan Lady Titans win their own Reindeer Games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans have come away with the championship at their own holiday tournament the Reindeer Games. Thursday, they posted wins over Woodstock Marian 65-49 and Yorkville 67-45 to go 4-0 in the tournament. For highlights of the Marian game watch the media player above.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shooting in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another shooting in Rockford. This one happened at an address near Quincy, in Rockford. Reports of gunfire in the area. Initial reports...
ROCKFORD, IL
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022

The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Fans Unimpressed With Double Digit Win Over WMU

The 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball team improved to 10-2 Friday night. The Badgers survived a fierce performance from Western Michigan at the Kohl Center. The Broncos came into the contest with a 4-8 record, but they held tough with the Badgers for most of the game. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local coroner’s office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage. The Rock River Valley Blood Center set up shop outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Rockford on Friday. The coroner’s office hosted the event, which had a t-shirt giveaway and chances to […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy