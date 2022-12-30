Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29.
Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m.
BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)
United Township 54 Guilford 48
Belvidere North 72 Chicago Ogden 51
DeKalb 67 Lincoln-Way West 31
McHenry 74 Hononegah 47
BOYS HINSDALE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Morgan Park 63 Auburn 58
BOYS PEKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Peoria Richwoods 74 Boylan 41
BOYS COLLINSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Rockford East 50 Collinsville 49
Quincy 47 Rockford East 41
BOYS TEUTOPOLIS TOURNAMENT
Lutheran North 66 Belvidere 55
Charleston 60 Dixon 55
Dixon 50 Belvidere 28
BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON)
Harlem 59 North Chicago 40
Winnebago 44 Rock Falls 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 72 Rockford Lutheran 69 (Walt Hill Jr. 42 points)
Winnebago 43 East Dubuque 35
Rock Falls 64 Stanford Olympia 38
BOYS HINKLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (AT ALGONQUIN JACOBS)
Jefferson 65 Streamwood 52
BOYS EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Pecatonica 57 South Beloit 35 (championship game)
Galena 48 Byron 42 (3rd place game)
Eastland 56 Forreston 50
GIRLS BOYLAN REINDEER GAMES
Boylan 65 Marian CC 49
Boylan 67 Yorkville 45 (Boylan wins championship at 4-0)
Belvidere North 28 Morton 26
Moline United 58 Belvidere North 30
Harlem 56 Moline 54
Yorkville 45 Harlem 42
GIRLS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON )
Normal Univ. 53 Rockford Lutheran 46
Winnebago 65 Annawan 49
Sacred Heart Griffin 38 Rock Falls 23
Rockford Lutheran 54 Rock Falls 45
Bloomington CC 76 Winnebago 53
GIRLS KOMROMY CLASSIC (at Dundee-Crown)
Hononegah 42 Lake Forest 36
GIRLS KSB CLASSIC (DIXON)
Lincoln 49 Dixon 16 (Championship game)
Byron 53 Stillman Valley 29 (3rd place game)
Quincy 58 Rochelle 35
Guilford 64 United Township 55
Eastland 53 Jefferson 41
Freeport 71 Rockford East 33
Sterling 51 Rockford Christian 50
Aurora CC 50 Aquin 36
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Alden-Hebron 46 South Beloit 39
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0