Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
kjzz.com
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
How much more snow for Utah?
After feet of snowfall in our mountain areas this weekend, heavy snowfall will remain in the forecast into Monday
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New Year's Day storm brings warnings, advisories across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah is under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory status as a new system continues to bring heavy snow and rain to the state on New Year's Day. FULL LIST - Check the warnings and advisories in effect for your neighborhood. Along...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
KSLTV
Winter storm warning and weather advisory consumes Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the state New Year’s Day. A flash flood warning was issued for areas in Southern Utah including Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. This warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and follows park ranger’s reports of heavy rainfall and canyon flooding at Zion National Park.
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
kjzz.com
UTA ski buses struggle to operate amid driver shortage, big holiday ski weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Those hoping to spend their Saturday fitting in the final ski or snowboard session of 2022 may not get their wish, as both commercial vehicles and Utah Transit Authority ski buses are experiencing delays. While the majority of the traffic is likely due to...
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
ksl.com
Will Utah celebrate a new holiday next year?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may have a new holiday on the calendar next year thanks to a proposed bill that would commemorate Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. Diwali is generally celebrated as a five-day festival that lands between mid-October and mid-November, based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, and is traditionally celebrated with firework displays.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 31, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
kjzz.com
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
mountainexpressmagazine.com
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Post Register
Fast start by Utah too much for Spud Kings
The Spud Kings rallied but it wasn't enough as the Utah Outliers held on for a 7-5 victory Friday night. The Outliers led 4-0 after one period, but Kody Wallenberg and Matteo Mitrovic each scored on power plays in the second and Landon Wright added a goal to cut the deficit.
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
