Utah State

kjzz.com

Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power

SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
SUNDANCE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New Year's Day storm brings warnings, advisories across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah is under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory status as a new system continues to bring heavy snow and rain to the state on New Year's Day. FULL LIST - Check the warnings and advisories in effect for your neighborhood. Along...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Winter storm warning and weather advisory consumes Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the state New Year’s Day. A flash flood warning was issued for areas in Southern Utah including Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. This warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and follows park ranger’s reports of heavy rainfall and canyon flooding at Zion National Park.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning

WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Will Utah celebrate a new holiday next year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may have a new holiday on the calendar next year thanks to a proposed bill that would commemorate Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. Diwali is generally celebrated as a five-day festival that lands between mid-October and mid-November, based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, and is traditionally celebrated with firework displays.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 31, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Fast start by Utah too much for Spud Kings

The Spud Kings rallied but it wasn't enough as the Utah Outliers held on for a 7-5 victory Friday night. The Outliers led 4-0 after one period, but Kody Wallenberg and Matteo Mitrovic each scored on power plays in the second and Landon Wright added a goal to cut the deficit.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE

