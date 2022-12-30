ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Sparta beats host Walnut Grove to win tournament title

ASH GROVE – The ending of last season’s Morris Brothers Holiday Classic has haunted the Sparta girls basketball team for the past year. This year’s tournament will evoke much more positive memories — and for a lot longer, too. Brynn Holt and Megan Brown scored 13...
SPARTA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Clay leads Bears to win over Valley favorite Drake

SPRINGFIELD – Donovan Clay scored three points in the final 77 seconds and finished with a team-high 15 points on the afternoon to lift Missouri State to a 52-49 home win over visiting Drake here Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference play. Clay’s jumper with 1:07 to go erased Drake’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa finishes runner-up in Pink Division

The Nixa Lady Eagles jumped on the Greenwood, Ark., Lady Bulldogs right out of the gate in the Pink Division Championship game, but were not able to sustain it in a 66-51 loss Friday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. Nixa, the No. 3 seed in the...
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears top Aces for fourth straight win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball (7-4, 2-0 MVC) defeated Evansville (5-5, 0-2 MVC) on the road, 73-61, to remain undefeated in conference action and extend its win streak to five games. MSU’s fifth-year seniors led the charge for the Lady Bears including a 27-point, 10-rebound, six-steal...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Ozark Sports Zone

VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56

Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Athlete of the Week: Ryder Blevins, Forsyth basketball

“It honestly was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said Forsyth senior Ryder Blevins. Last year, he jammed his way into the Ozark’s consciousness when he won the Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest. “It was so crazy,” Ryder said. “There were so many people there. Everyone there was yelling ‘Forsyth!'”
FORSYTH, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis

There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield. The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

