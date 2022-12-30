Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Sparta beats host Walnut Grove to win tournament title
ASH GROVE – The ending of last season’s Morris Brothers Holiday Classic has haunted the Sparta girls basketball team for the past year. This year’s tournament will evoke much more positive memories — and for a lot longer, too. Brynn Holt and Megan Brown scored 13...
Ozark Sports Zone
Clay leads Bears to win over Valley favorite Drake
SPRINGFIELD – Donovan Clay scored three points in the final 77 seconds and finished with a team-high 15 points on the afternoon to lift Missouri State to a 52-49 home win over visiting Drake here Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference play. Clay’s jumper with 1:07 to go erased Drake’s...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic upsets top seed Grain Valley to claim first Pink & White championship since 2012
Kaemyn Bekemeier set the tone early for the Republic Lady Tigers on Friday night. The senior guard opened the White Division Championship game with a 3-pointer on her way to leading the Lady Tigers to a 59-48 victory over Grain Valley for their first championship in the Pink and White Lady Classic since 2012.
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa finishes runner-up in Pink Division
The Nixa Lady Eagles jumped on the Greenwood, Ark., Lady Bulldogs right out of the gate in the Pink Division Championship game, but were not able to sustain it in a 66-51 loss Friday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. Nixa, the No. 3 seed in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears top Aces for fourth straight win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball (7-4, 2-0 MVC) defeated Evansville (5-5, 0-2 MVC) on the road, 73-61, to remain undefeated in conference action and extend its win streak to five games. MSU’s fifth-year seniors led the charge for the Lady Bears including a 27-point, 10-rebound, six-steal...
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56
Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Ryder Blevins, Forsyth basketball
“It honestly was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said Forsyth senior Ryder Blevins. Last year, he jammed his way into the Ozark’s consciousness when he won the Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest. “It was so crazy,” Ryder said. “There were so many people there. Everyone there was yelling ‘Forsyth!'”
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
KYTV
Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield. The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of...
mo.gov
New Christian County conservation agent will be patrolling familiar area
Body SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Makayla Leppert may be new to the job of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent for Christian County, but the area she’ll be patrolling is very familiar to her. Leppert is the new conservation agent for Christian County, replacing Jeff Harris who retired in...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KYTV
Webster County Sheriff still looking for answers in the disappearance of Prem Prasad
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday, December 16, morning. “We’ve had several different sightings of her in the past few weeks and have...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening. The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and hit another car. Two people have...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
