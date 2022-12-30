ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

By Dom McAndrew
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xp0Jb_0jyLs0u600

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and was described at the time as “a significant rockfall.”

The update on Twitter by Yosemite National Park officials stated that El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite Valley from El Portal, was closed by the rockslide – but did not state that there were any people caught in it. The road was reopened the following day.

Officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office added that the identities of the two people killed have not been officially released.

No more information about the incident is known at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
KCRA.com

Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local standouts reach 98 and 101

It was 50 years ago during a trip on horseback through the Sierra Nevada when Ralph Busby and Henry DuPertuis first met each other. They’ve been friends ever since. The two celebrated their December birthdays together with a family and friends lunch at the Mainzer last week and reminisced about their experience in the military in World War II, as well as life in Merced after the war.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities looking for family members of 2 deceased men in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help to locate the relatives of two deceased men, officials say. The two men have been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson, according to the authorities. Coroner’s officials say they have searched numerous personal […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway

Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Alleged package thieves arrested after being chased from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy