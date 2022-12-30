ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
Utah Women's Basketball Enjoying A Great Run!

December 31, 2022 — (KUTV) - They are enjoying some fun times up at the University Of Utah these days! The 11th-ranked Utah Utes (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) resume conference play this weekend with a trip to the Evergreen State to face Washington State and Washington. The Utes face the Cougars at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 30, then travel west to battle the Huskies at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The nation's second-highest scoring team, Utah is one of six undefeated teams in the nation, and has matched its best start in program history. Adam Mikulich paid Head Coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes a visit up at practice this week. From the diversity of the roster to Pac-12 play, the Utes are turning out to be one of the best stories of the Winter season!
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power

SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
