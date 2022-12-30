ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

MySanAntonio

Beaumont Farmers Market looking for vendors entering 2023

The Beaumont Farmers Market looks to add a couple extra bakery vendors entering 2023. Market Manager Erin Reho said the farmer’s market is still taking applications to add two or three new vendors. The farmer’s market announced on its Facebook page late last month that Little Flock Bakery will...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

Space heater blamed for small fire in a Newton County residence

With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Two OC Agencies Receive Funds

Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

House Fire Hwy. 87 North

Around 1am on December 30 the Orange County Emergency Services District #3 received a call of a home on fire in the 8000 of Hwy. 87 North. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the structure. Assistance was provided by OCESD 4 and the Orange Fire Dept. No one was found...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

House rental scam and pet scams hitting locally

Johnnie Callahan loves her home on West Verna Street in Jasper, and she says the last thing she would ever do is sell it or rent it out to someone. However, Johnnie says she was shocked to learn that someone has listed her home for rent on a rental website.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael John Reed, 63, Ville Platte — three counts sexual battery. Bond: $75,000. Gerald Todd Thierry, 53, 1017 N. Blake St. — residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37, 1503 California St. —...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Former Jasper County Judge Harold Kennedy has died

Former Jasper County Judge Harold Kennedy has died. He was 84. In addition to serving as County Judge and presiding over Commissioner's Court and County Court, Kennedy and later years, served on the board of the Jasper Hospital District. Funeral arrangements are pending.
kjas.com

Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash

Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

