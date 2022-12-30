Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts

McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are plowing through the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from their political chaos over electing a new speaker. Seeing no easy solution, they adjourned late Wednesday afternoon until evening. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership in three votes, faring no better than he had in the same number of votes on Tuesday when 20 fellow Republicans rejected his bid. Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for McCarthy, but it made no difference. And an outspoken conservative Republican said Trump should actually tell McCarthy to drop out. The chamber's most conservative members believe McCarthy is neither conservative enough nor tough enough to battle Democrats.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO