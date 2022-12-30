Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts

Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
AP News Summary at 4:50 p.m. EST
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are plowing through the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from their political chaos over electing a new speaker. Seeing no easy solution, they adjourned late Wednesday afternoon until evening. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership in three votes, faring no better than he had in the same number of votes on Tuesday when 20 fellow Republicans rejected his bid. Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for McCarthy, but it made no difference. And an outspoken conservative Republican said Trump should actually tell McCarthy to drop out. The chamber's most conservative members believe McCarthy is neither conservative enough nor tough enough to battle Democrats.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans continue to squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect. Without a speaker, none of the them can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene or vote on any rules. Parliamentary procedure has been jettisoned in […]
Against McCarthy: Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become the next House speaker generally have made their mark as part of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing, eager to pick a fight with leaders from both parties and rarely finding major bipartisan bills to be a good thing.
Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone wrote the letter, which...
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
NEW YORK (AP) — It was small, as Washington celebrations go — two senior Biden administration advisers gathered with program participants near the White House on a Thursday afternoon in December to mark the end of a little-known initiative with a budget of less than $8 million. The...
Sotomayor felt ‘sense of despair’ over Supreme Court’s direction
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that she felt a “sense of despair” with the direction of the nation’s highest court amid the fallout from the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer. Speaking to an audience of law professors, Sotomayor said that she was “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” with the court’s decision…
Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry said it...
Catherine Cortez Masto sworn in to US Senate for second term
Catherine Cortez Masto was sworn in to the US Senate January 3 and was joined by her mother and her extended family.
Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at bringing defense spending at the required NATO goal of 2% of gross domestic product as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said the move would“ensure a stable and transparent financing of big...
