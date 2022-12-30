Italy’s new crypto tax is set to impose a 26% capital gains levy on traders. The tax on crypto traders is set to go into effect next year, Coindesk reported Friday (Dec. 30). The report noted that the tax is part of Italy’s new budget, which defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value or rights, which can be transferred and stored electronically, using the technology of distributed ledger or similar technology.”

