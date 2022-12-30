A Long Time Coming: DCC Wins Brookville X-Mas To. for First Time since 2015; Maplewood Wins D10 Title Rematch; Punxsy Rallies from 13 Down in 4th to Win Dec. 29

Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
Ferguson, C-L Boys Roll to Win; Clearfield Rallies for Victory; St. Marys, ECC Girls Get Wins Jan. 3, 2022
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – A 23-2 first-half run helped Clarion-Limestone roll past visiting A-C Valley, 63-36. Rewatch the game. The Lions actually trailed 8-0 right out of the gate but scored 23 of the next 25 points to take control of the game, 23-10, by the end of the first quarter.
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 3, 2023 Small College Hoops: Grove City Grad Cintron Reaches Milestone in Chatham Win
• Grove City grad Marcos Cintron scored 26 points, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone in the process in Chatham’s win. Simon Boyer added 21 points. • Caden Hinckley had 19 points and Ryan Lang 17 for Allegheny. Thiel 96, Saint Vincent 78. • Ahmad Tejumola led five Thiel players in...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Ike/Sheffield Boys Hoops; Cranberry/Clarion Wrestling Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of events Wednesday, Jan. 4. Andy Close and Brian Hagberg will be on the call of the Eisenhower at Sheffield basketball, while Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser will be broadcasting the Clarion at Cranberry wrestling match. Both...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast A-C Valley/C-L Boys; North East/Eisenhower Girls Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of basketball games on Tuesday, Jan. 3. In District 9 boys’ action, Clarion-Limestone will host A-C Valley with an approximate tip time of 8 p.m., while in District 10 girls action North East travels to Eisenhower with an approximate tip time of 7:30 p.m.
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Honors Flint, Brennen With 50-Year Officials Award
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Prior to the Elk County Holiday Tournament girls’ championship game Dec. 30, District 9 honored long-time officials Tony Flint and Bud Brennen for their 50 years of officiating. Flint, a Port Allegany and Mansfield alumnus, has done just about everything at the high school...
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
wtaj.com
Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man, Woman Accused of Leaving Dog Outside in Frigid Temperatures for Nearly Three Days Without Water, Food
BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Animal cruelty charges are pending against two area residents after police say they left a dog outside in frigid temperatures for nearly three days. According to Clearfield-based State Police, two known suspects abandoned a dog on Albert Run Road in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, for an estimated 64 hours, beginning on December 25 until December 28.
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?
This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
butlerradio.com
Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student
Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
Comments / 0