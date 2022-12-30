Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, age 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO