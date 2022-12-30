Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Lions baseball alumni game set for Feb. 18
The Brownwood Lions baseball team will hold its James Crow Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Morris Southall Field. Batting practice will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a home run derby at 11 a.m. – with a $10 entry fee – and the alumni game at noon.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions roster loaded with experienced players as 2023 soccer campaign begins
Coming off a 13-6-2, bi-district championship campaign, head coach Alexis Mosqueda welcomes back the majority of the roster for her third season as the Brownwood Lady Lions kick off their soccer season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waco La Vega. “We’re returning nine of 11 starters from last year, so...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer intends to continue climb in Westerman’s second season
Fresh off an 8-12-2 record and bi-district title in head coach Michael Westerman’s first season, the expectations are even greater this year as the Brownwood Lions host the Burnet Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to kick off the 2023 soccer campaign. “First and foremost the numbers from this year...
brownwoodnews.com
Howard Payne AD Hunter Sims hired as offensive line coach at Houston Baptist
According to a post on the Facebook page of former Howard Payne and current Houston Christian University football coach Braxton Harris, HPU Athletic Director Hunter Sims has been hired as the new offensive line coach at HBU. More information on this story to come.
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
brownwoodnews.com
Catalina Cervantes Caro
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
brownwoodnews.com
Frank Scott
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas Art Exhibit announces jazz concert Feb. 10
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is slated to be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood with the addition of a jazz quartet concert on Friday, February 10th. “We had amazing feedback on our classical music concert last year,” Stars Committee Chairwoman...
brownwoodnews.com
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, age 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Updated Brown County Youth Fair Schedule
The following is the updated schedule for the 71st Brown County Youth Fair, which will take place Jan. 8-14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds:
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
brownwoodnews.com
Billy Jack Rankin
Funeral services for Billy Jack Rankin, age 75, of Bangs, will be held at 10:00am Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Bangs First Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Mark Calhoun
Mark Calhoun, age 70, of Early, passed away Wednesday, December 28th 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home. Mark was born on July 12, 1952 in Ranger to William Whiple Calhoun and Vara Arlene Calhoun. Mark dated...
koxe.com
Brown County Youth Fair Livestock Show Schedule
The Brown County Youth Fair livestock divisions will be exhibited and judged between Tuesday, January 10 and Friday, January 13. The schedule of events is shown below. A .pdf file of the schedule can also be downloaded at the following link. Tuesday, January 23, 2023 Weighing/Sifting/Classification/Judging/Check-in Breeding Lambs .. 9:00...
brownwoodnews.com
Patsy Townsend
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, age 83 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday January 4th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Blanket Cemetery Pavilion.
brownwoodnews.com
Fern Lila Churchman
Fern Churchman passed on peacefully into her Lords hands on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Brownwood. She was born on Saturday, July 13, 2029 in Faith, South Dakota to Lewis and Eunice Bachar. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by...
brownwoodnews.com
Edward Simpson
Edward LaRoy Simpson, age 80 passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home. Edward was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1942 in Bibb, Texas to James and Lorene Simpson. He graduated from Bangs High School. Ed married Donna Jean Trusedell on February 19, 1963 and they began a life together that blessed them with two children.
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Brownwood Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center of Brownwood (1900 Pine St.) welcomed the first baby of the New Year on Sunday January 1st at 1:46 a.m. The baby girl weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and measured 20 inches. Congratulations to the parents!. Happy New Year from Hendrick Health !
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
koxe.com
Two Women Arrested for Suspected Copper Theft
Two women have been charged with theft of copper from a closed/vacant hotel in Brownwood. According to Brownwood Police Department: On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 5:00pm, Officer’s James Holdar and Marquis Thomas were patrolling in the 500 block of East Commerce when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the closed/vacant Oyo Hotel.
