Kansas City Roos rally late but lose in 3 overtimes in Summit League game at Denver

The Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team was not going to let this game get away, at least not when they got back in it.

Unfortunately for the Roos, the Denver Pioneers had the same attitude pulsing through their veins — and the game to match — as the Roos lost in triple overtime 85-83 at Denver.

Shemarri Allen was almost able to tilt that result the other way. The Roos’ Allen hit a wild game-tying shot at the buzzer in regulation, scored eight points in the overtimes and finished with a game-high 34 points.

But the play of Denver’s Tommy Bruner decided this one: His step-back three-pointer with 1:09 left in the final OT was the deciding blow.

KC had to rally to get anywhere near that point.

The Roos were down 14 points early in the second half, but they chipped away and rallied hard in the last 2 minutes of the game.

The last piece to tie it was Allen’s three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation:

KC, with the ball on its side of the half-court, inbounded to Allen. Allen dribbled up court quickly, snaking his way through the Denver defense to find some space. He found that space and then leaned out over the three-point line, letting go of a high-arcing shot as he fell over the line to the ground. The three-ball found its mark as time ran out.

The two teams traded blows across the three OTs, including the eight points from Allen. But Bruner was just too good down the stretch. He scored all nine of Denver’s points in overtime, capped off by the game-winning three, and finished with 29 points

Kansas City fell to 5-10 on the season and 1-1 in conference. The Roos are 0-6 on the road overall.

Denver improved to 10-5 and 1-1.

Kansas City will play at Omaha on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Roos women lose third straight.

The Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team had hopes of breaking a two-game skid.

But the Roos fell 73-60 to Denver at home at Swinney Center on Thursday night.

The loss was KC’s third straight and dropped the Roos to 4-10 on the season, 0-3 in conference.

The Roos jumped out to an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. But Denver grabbed control of the game. Kansas City was playing catch-up the rest of the way.

E’Lease Stafford, Sanaa’ St. Andre and RaVon Nero each finished with 12 points for Kansas City.

Mary Wilson made 7 of 10 three-pointers and tallied 25 points in 23 minutes for Denver, which improved to 5-7, 1-0 in conference.

The Roos are set to be back in action on Saturday when they play host to Omaha at 2 p.m. at Swinney Center.