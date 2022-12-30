Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona Wildcats hold on to beat California
A little more than 48 hours after beating ASU at McKale Center and less than 48 hours before Arizona plays at Stanford, the No. 18 Wildcats built their winning streak to five games with a tight win over Cal heading into their anticipated matchup Monday with the second-ranked Cardinal. The...
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona Wildcats ring in new year with game at California in busy stretch
TONIGHT’S 8 P.M. GAME BETWEEN ARIZONA AND CAL AT BERKELEY, CALIF., WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) The schedule-maker was not kind to Arizona but the Wildcats literally have no time to complain. Two days after opening Pac-12 play at home...
Loss to in-state rival Arizona tough to swallow for Bobby Hurley, ASU
Bobby Hurley stared at the box score, attempting to process a nine-point loss to the fifth-ranked team in the nation. His defense held the Wildcats to 69 points, well below their average. His offense made just 3-of-27 shots beyond the three-point line, the obvious saboteur in a showdown of Pac-12 contenders.
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona sets sights on No. 2 Stanford after holding on for “ugly” victory over California
A little more than 48 hours after beating ASU at McKale Center and less than 48 hours before Arizona plays at Stanford, the No. 18 Wildcats built their winning streak to five games with a tight win over Cal heading into their anticipated matchup Monday with the second-ranked Cardinal. The...
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Arizona State in Tempe
TEMPE — For now, Tommy Lloyd remains unscathed against rival Arizona State, after the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off the Sun Devils 69-60 on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied 21 points and nine rebounds in the win. The triumph...
sports360az.com
Wildcats v Sun Devils from a fan’s view…
I got the text late Friday night, offering tickets to the ASU v Arizona basketball game. This sounded better than a Daz Band concert at the ancient Activity Center. The building hasn’t been upgraded in fifty years, but the quality of basketball under Bobby Hurley has been pretty good here in 2022. A group of junkyard dogs getting after it versus the fifth-ranked team in the nation sounded like an excellent way to close out the year.
allsportstucson.com
Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022
Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Pima men 11-1 after victory in second day of Aztec Holiday Classic
Information from the Pima media relations department:. The No. 18 Pima Community College men’s basketball team put together another dominating performance on Friday in the second day of the Aztec Holiday Classic, defeating Bismarck (N.D.) State College 92-73 at the West Campus Gym. The Aztecs, who never trailed, took...
kjzz.org
Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024
One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
allsportstucson.com
Rincon/UHS over Pueblo at the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout; Hill and Byiringiro named MVPs
Rincon/University held off a furious comeback from Pueblo to win the championship of the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout 63-58 Friday afternoon at Pueblo High School. NOTE: At one time, the Santa Cruz Shootout featured 28 boys and girls teams from Arizona, California, Washington and Canada. The gym Cholla High School was called into duty due to the overflow number of teams. The tournament ran from about 1993 to 2008. This year, former Pueblo, ASU and NBA standout Fat Lever was on hand to help bring the tournament back and he provided memorabilia to award to the tournament MVPs.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Bowl social media reactions of Ohio’s thrilling OT win over Wyoming
Ohio’s 30-27 overtime win Friday over Wyoming was an instant classic, the third overtime in Arizona Bowl’s seven-year history. We look at some of the social media that was posted on the game at Arizona Stadium. Ohio Football. Wyoming Football. Arizona Bowl.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
allsportstucson.com
Izzy’s POV: What’s my Point of View?
Hi Wildcat Fans! I am thrilled to say that I will be writing a weekly column for AllSportsTucson.com throughout our season. Each week, I plan to share with you where I have been, where I am at and where I am going. I will be my authentic self and offer unique insight into the game from my perspective.
520sportstalk.com
Ohio wins a 30-27 thriller in overtime in the Arizona Bowl
(Tucson, AZ) Today’s Arizona Bowl marked a few firsts in the evolution of the bowl. This was the first game since the covid situation in 2020 where there were fans in the seats. Last year’s game was cancelled at the last minute when Boise State pulled out due to covid protocols.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
biztucson.com
Tucson Country Club at 75
In communities like Tucson that have been around for more than 200 years, there are certain aspects of them – people, places, events – that make up their fabric. For 75 years, Tucson Country Club is a place that has been just that to the Tucson community. It’s a place where prominent business leaders, politicians and philanthropists − some of them local pioneers such as Drachman, Boice and Amos − have been part of the club’s history on the city’s northeast side.
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Comments / 0