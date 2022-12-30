Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May girls edge Early for tournament title; May boys finish second
MAY – The May Lady Tigers rallied past the Early Lady Horns for a 32-30 victory Friday night in the championship game of the May basketball tournament. Tied at 11 after on quarter, May trailed Early by a 22-13 count at halftime and 29-25 through three periods, and outscored the Lady Horns 7-1 over the final eight minutes.
brownwoodnews.com
Early comes up short against Wall, 59-45, in Classic finale
The Early Longhorns yielded the game’s first nine points and weren’t able to dig themselves out of the hole as they dropped their final contest in the TexasBank Holiday Classic, 59-45, to the Wall Hawks Friday night at Brownwood High School. Early (9-9) finished with a 1-3 tournament...
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
brownwoodnews.com
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
brownwoodnews.com
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
brownwoodnews.com
Tina Howard
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
brownwoodnews.com
TSTC schedules Workforce Training classes for spring
(ABILENE, Texas) – Texas State Technical College has scheduled several Workforce Training and Continuing Education classes for the spring semester. Cindy Brunett, TSTC’s executive director of Workforce Training and Continuing Education, said the classes will offer students the opportunity to enter the workforce quickly. “We are excited to...
brownwoodnews.com
Faye Purcell
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
Comments / 0