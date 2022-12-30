Read full article on original website
According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.GodwinSioux Falls, SD
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune awayAsh JurbergSioux Falls, SD
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next weekKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Stampede end 2022 with thrilling overtime win over Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned its third win of the week in a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols. The Capitols, who ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference coming into the weekend, opened the scoreboard with a goal 3:11 into the first period. Jack Musa increased the Capitols’ lead to two goals with a goal at the 12:52 mark in the first period. Minutes later, the Stampede answered back with a goal from Will McDonough, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon, to close the first period out, 2-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
Coyotes commanding in win over Western Illinois
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A career-high 30 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt and a quality defensive effort propelled the Coyotes to their second-straight Summit League win with an 80-63 victory over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon in Vermillion. South Dakota has now won back-to-back games and boosted its record to 7-8 (2-1 Summit) while Western Illinois drops to 8-6 (1-2 Summit).
South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Floyd Farrand host first solo girls invitational
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even at 48 years old there is still room for firsts in the the Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational’s storied history. Thanks to the rising numbers of girls high school wrestling, the Farrand held it’s first ever solo girls meet on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School. Click on the video viewer above for championship highlights! Full results are listed below.
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota
Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
Sioux Falls Snow Alerts
The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route. News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls.
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota State looks to win the 2022 FCS National Championship they’re getting some reinforcements in pursuit of the 2023 national title from a familiar face out of the Big 12. Beresford native Blake Peterson announced today on Twitter that he will...
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON
THERE IS AN ICE STORM WAENING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
Sobriety check points coming in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The quest to keep drunk drivers off the road will continue in the new year. A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints...
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Native South Dakotans eager to make history and claim first NCAA Football Championship with SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When South Dakota State hits the field for the FCS National Championship against North Dakota State they will feature 28 home grown players that grew up watching the Jackrabbits and Bison tangle and develop their Dakota Marker rivalry in Division One. They know the...
