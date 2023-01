The past year produced many great moments across the sports landscape in Montana. But nobody had as prosperous a year as the Montana State Bobcats, who saw their football team play in the FCS national championship game in January — its first appearance in a title contest since 1984 — and win a Big Sky Conference championship in November — its first in 10 years — all within a 365-day span.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO