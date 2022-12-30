ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora

By Sydney Isenberg
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of Alton Street around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later, according to Aurora police.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are "actively pursuing leads." No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

