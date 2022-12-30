ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

By MIKE CRANSTON Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzYCa_0jyLpF5x00

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in Colorado's three-goal burst late in the second period, but the Avalanche faded in their second straight loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy