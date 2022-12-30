ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX
Fire investigators believe space heater caused fire at Newton County home

NEWTON COUNTY — With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better

BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son

JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
JASPER, TX

