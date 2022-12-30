NEWTON COUNTY — With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO