Search for a Groves city manager underway
GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
Fire investigators believe space heater caused fire at Newton County home
NEWTON COUNTY — With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better
BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
Beaumont family pleading with public to help find the person who killed Joshua Yates
BEAUMONT — On New Year's Day, a family in Beaumont cannot move forward without looking back. The family is still wondering who killed their loved one last New Year's Eve (2021). Police say Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on Cartwright Street one day after...
Community members joined three daughters to help them search for their missing mother
BEAUMONT — Community members joined three daughters Saturday on New Year's Eve to help them search for their missing mother. It's been three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared on Dec. 9. Gutierrez, who stayed with friends or family members, went missing from the Avenues neighborhood in Beaumont. On...
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son
JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
