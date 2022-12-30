Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WBKO
Lady Toppers come up short against Middle Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. “We still are fighting for consistency,” said head coach Greg Collins. “That’s experience. Those lessons...
wgnsradio.com
Music City Bowl delivers again
For twenty-five years now the Music City Bowl has done what it was supposed to do...deliver a post-season bowl game between big-time programs. The quarter-century marker that saw Iowa and Kentucky stand toe to toe may not have been the most exciting, well-played game in this Bowl's history, but nonetheless it offered the fabric with which these games have been formed. Bringing two schools together that normally do not play each other in front of a nice crowd with spirit and pride as the motivational factors. These are the things that make college football special.
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Rebels’ Foster Opens 2nd Half With a Bang
After struggling to finish at the rim early in Friday’s Battle at the Border championship matchup with West Creek, TN, the Todd County Central Rebels opened the second half with a statement of intent. Watch as Trayvon Foster punctuates a perfectly executed play to pull the Rebels within a...
WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
WBKO
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native opened the Music City Bowl by singing “God Bless America” on Saturday. Jerica Blair is from Floyd County, but she moved to Nashville around ten years ago to become a recording artist. Blair got the opportunity to sing after she...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Sandra Gross
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandra Gross, Clinical Staff Nurse in Ambulatory Surgery at The Medical Center, is described as a “true servant” to those that know her. Caring for her family, friends, patients, and co-workers... there is no one she meets that doesn’t immediately discover her kind and caring nature.
Update on potential for severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
WBKO
Rain and Thunderstorms Monday Evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new year has kicked off with dry skies and well above normal temperatures. These conditions will continue into Monday morning before our next round of showers and thunderstorms work into the region Monday evening. Monday evening and into Tuesday there is a marginal risk...
WBKO
Scattered showers expected through Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight temperatures stay mild dipping down into the mid 50s. Showers will slowly start to work their way into the area overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday will not be a complete washout though. The rain and possible T-storm should start to move out of the...
WBKO
Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
WBKO
St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Comments / 0