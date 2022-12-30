ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse heads to last-place Louisville with the Cardinals amid a miserable season (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mikel Jones accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Syracuse, N.Y. — After opting out from the Pinstripe Bowl, Syracuse football linebacker Mikel Jones will take the field one more time at the collegiate level. Jones accepted an invitation to play in the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced via Twitter on Monday. The 11th iteration of the game will be played on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Blue Jackets vs. Senators predictions + $1,500 Caesars Ohio promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Online sports betting is finally legal in Ohio, which means those in the Buckeye State can now bet on their hometown favorites, like the Columbus Blue Jackets, who face off against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Caesars Sportsbook is also here to help you do just that. New members in Ohio can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,500.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKTV

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

FanDuel Ohio promo celebrates legal sports betting with a $200 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The day has finally come where Ohio residents can wager on all their favorite sports teams. FanDuel Sportsbook has decided to get in on the action by rewarding new members bonus bets worth $200 with their FanDuel Ohio promo.
OHIO STATE
wwnytv.com

Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York state senator

MOHAWK, New York (WWNY) - Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday. Alongside family and friends, Walcyzk was sworn in as a New York State Senator, now representing the newly drawn 49th district, which takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy