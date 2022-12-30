Read full article on original website
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 5): 4 undefeated teams remain in Section III
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
CNY girls basketball coach’s first season creates ‘unique dynamic’ with little sister
Brad Sovocool was teasing his younger sister, Samantha, about how he reluctantly had to bring her home after basketball practice one night. Brad, a Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate, is in his first season as the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball head coach. On his roster this season is Samantha.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina plummets, Pittsburgh rises
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The New Year brought a whole new look to the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. Two teams that had previously held the No. 1 spot earlier this season took some major falls this past week. North Carolina suffered its second conference loss of the season last week, while Virginia Tech dropped its second league game in a row.
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 7-foot-2 big says ‘Cuse relationship ‘going really well’
In mid-October, a media report from a national recruiting analyst said that Syracuse basketball was in the top three for talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City. Fast-forward to the present, and the 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center says in an interview that he’s eyeing a...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
Eli Smith’s 8-point path on leadership starts with humility and lasting relationships
Eli Smith’s path to business leader started in Auburn with the example of his parents, Jim and Helen Smith, who founded and ran JPC Ltd. He started working for his father at JPC as a teenager and then went to work in corporate America where a fatherly vice president gave him leadership advice that holds up years later.
Syracuse heads to last-place Louisville with the Cardinals amid a miserable season (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.
SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Louisville | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse men’s basketball is on the road for their first game of 2023 as they visit the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, January 3 (1/3/2023) at 7 p.m. ET. Update, 4:38 p.m. ET: This game has been moved to ESPNews. It was originally slated for...
Mikel Jones accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — After opting out from the Pinstripe Bowl, Syracuse football linebacker Mikel Jones will take the field one more time at the collegiate level. Jones accepted an invitation to play in the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced via Twitter on Monday. The 11th iteration of the game will be played on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators predictions + $1,500 Caesars Ohio promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Online sports betting is finally legal in Ohio, which means those in the Buckeye State can now bet on their hometown favorites, like the Columbus Blue Jackets, who face off against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Caesars Sportsbook is also here to help you do just that. New members in Ohio can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,500.
14-year-old boy shot in hand in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning in a home off of South Geddes Street, police said. The boy was shot at a home at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 block of Delaware Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The boy...
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
WKTV
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
FanDuel Ohio promo celebrates legal sports betting with a $200 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The day has finally come where Ohio residents can wager on all their favorite sports teams. FanDuel Sportsbook has decided to get in on the action by rewarding new members bonus bets worth $200 with their FanDuel Ohio promo.
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
wwnytv.com
Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York state senator
MOHAWK, New York (WWNY) - Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday. Alongside family and friends, Walcyzk was sworn in as a New York State Senator, now representing the newly drawn 49th district, which takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.
