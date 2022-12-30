Read full article on original website
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions
We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.
ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
LaGrange-Based Craft Beverage Company Wild Leap Opens in Centennial Yards
Wild Leap brings its beers, wine, and spirits, along with food offerings, to the multi-level, 15,340 square-foot downtown space.
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters
Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens
Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
Georgia, Ohio fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Peach Bowl will decide who heads to the national championship game in California. We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
$685 million up for grabs in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — People across Georgia and the country are dreaming about ringing in 2023 with $685 million in their bank accounts. The final Mega Millions drawing of the year is at 11 p.m. on Friday night, LIVE on Channel 2. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims stopped by a convenience...
6-Bedroom Craftsman Style Two-Story Achasta Home with Angled Garage and Jack & Jill Bath (Floor Plan)
Welcome to photos and footprint for a 6-bedroom craftsman style two-story Achasta home. Here’s the floor plan:. A mixture of stone, shake, and timber accents brings an exquisite curb appeal to this two-story craftsman home. It is further enhanced with various roof pitches and tapered columns framing the covered porches. An angled garage accesses the home through a pass-thru mudroom.
YouTube Gold: The Big Miss
In general, and we know a lot of people won’t agree with this, but nonetheless: we think that basketball is much more exciting than football. This is largely because you spend more time deciding what you’re going to do next than you actually do doing it. As George Will famously said, football is violence punctuated by committee meetings.
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Diabetes drug shortage due to weight loss trend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A social media craze has created serious problems for people with diabetes in Atlanta. Jonathan Marquess, a pharmacist and owner of Mableton Pharmacy said he receives calls about drugs like Ozempic, Monjaro, and Trulicity every day. While these drugs are intended to treat type two diabetes, many non-diabetic people have begun using them as a weight loss treatment.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
