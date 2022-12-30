Read full article on original website
Related
Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 2
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 2. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 3
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
New boys basketball state poll: 2 Section III teams drop from rankings
Two teams from Section III boys basketball teams have fallen out of the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. After losing its first game last week, Liverpool has fallen from No. 21 in Class AA to honorable mention. In Class D, West Canada Valley has dropped from No. 13 to honorable mention after going 1-1 last week.
CNY girls basketball coach’s first season creates ‘unique dynamic’ with little sister
Brad Sovocool was teasing his younger sister, Samantha, about how he reluctantly had to bring her home after basketball practice one night. Brad, a Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate, is in his first season as the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball head coach. On his roster this season is Samantha.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0