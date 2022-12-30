ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New boys basketball state poll: 2 Section III teams drop from rankings

Two teams from Section III boys basketball teams have fallen out of the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. After losing its first game last week, Liverpool has fallen from No. 21 in Class AA to honorable mention. In Class D, West Canada Valley has dropped from No. 13 to honorable mention after going 1-1 last week.
Syracuse, NY
