NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
How The Imperfects Grounded The Superhero Genre For Star Italia Ricci
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Jim Beaver Thinks The Supernatural Cast's Expressions Are Powerful Enough To Forgo Dialogue
Since premiering in 2005 and even after the finale in 2020, "Supernatural" continues to have a chokehold on fans. Fifteen years of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fighting demons, ghosts, and other paranormal beings left fans falling in love with the brothers. And there always seems to be an applicable "Supernatural" gif for any conversation, which is another testament to how influential the dark fantasy television show was.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Five Different Actors Have Played Barbara Walters On SNL, But One Impersonation Stands Above The Rest
American journalist and television legend Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. And the legacy she leaves behind undoubtedly ranks among the most enormous and vital in TV history. Walters was, of course, largely known for her incisive, sober, distinct style as an interviewer and host, with which she built herself up as one of the most enduring presences in the U.S. news cycle for decades, becoming an instantly recognizable figure to multiple generations. But even setting aside her sheer pop icon cred, it's Walters' contributions to the history of broadcast journalism that make her a giant. After all, she was the first woman to co-host an American news program, the first primetime anchorwoman on broadcast TV, and the creator of the trailblazing ABC talk show "The View."
Why Melody From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a guardian angel and defender for those with no one and nowhere to turn, has had a great deal of supporting characters backing her up among the cast of "The Equalizer" since the show premiered in 2021. One such supporting character is Melody "Mel" Bayani, a longtime friend of Robyn's and former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar. Melody, alongside her hacker husband, Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), helps Robyn when she needs it.
Brian Tee Explains How Chicago Med Changed A Handshake To Mirror Pandemic Guidelines
NBC's long-running hit series "Chicago Med" is no stranger to the "ripped from the headlines" school of episodic TV storytelling. Ever since joining the "One Chicago" sister shows "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." in 2015, the medical drama has incorporated a variety of narratives echoing real-world events (per Outsider). Numerous...
Law & Order: SVU Planned On A Fin And Phoebe Marriage But It Never Happened
Ice-T's Odafin "Fin" Tutuola is one of the most beloved characters on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." As the second longest-running character on the series, Fin has been featured in over 500 episodes since his debut in Season 2 (via IMDb). The only cast member to appear in more episodes is none other than Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) herself.
That '70s Show Rehearsals Hold A Special Place In Kurtwood Smith's Memory
"That '70s Show" — which was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill — is easily considered one of the more popular sitcoms of recent years. Set in, well, the '70s, the series follows a group of teens — Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) — who are forced to make their own fun seeing as there's not much to do in the (fictional) town of Point Place, Wisconsin. That fun often includes the friend group hanging out in the basement of Eric's parents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and smoking marijuana — although the drug is never said out loud by the characters.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
The Outsiders' S.E. Hinton Remains Close With The Whole Cast Except Tom Cruise
What movie truly defines the 1980s? Is it something that fills you with rip-roaring action by way of "Top Gun" or "Die Hard?" Or is it one of the many teenage-oriented films that captured the youth experience of the decade a la "Pretty in Pink" or "Stand by Me?" If you fall in the latter category, then there's a good chance the defining film of the '80s is none other than "The Outsiders," a perennial favorite amongst junior high students who didn't feel like reading the book and instead opted for checking out the movie.
Where Is Hugh Rowland From Ice Road Truckers Today?
For those nontraditional thrill seekers who wish to live vicariously through brave drivers who trek across uneven and fragile sheets of frozen terrain for a living, History's "Ice Road Truckers" is pretty much the one and only TV option. The show debuted in 2007, connecting fans with these thrill-seeking daredevils for 11 seasons. The reality series took off shortly after its premiere and featured several eccentric drivers whose personalities rivaled anything on scripted television. One of the most popular drivers from the show has to be Hugh Rowland, also known as "The Polar Bear."
