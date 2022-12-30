Read full article on original website
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit in South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon on James Island led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive. The vehicle fled, leading […]
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day. According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree. CFP […]
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County. The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
live5news.com
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
counton2.com
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after …. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. Joyner announces his return to Gamecocks. Fort Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner says he's coming back...
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
Firefighters respond to crash in Georgetown County; lane closures expected
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened at Highmarket and North Hazard streets in Georgetown County, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers should expect lane closures and should use caution in the area. Count on News13 for […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County coroner retires
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
counton2.com
Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade
The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon with more than 70 different groups and organizations taking part in the celebration. Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation …. The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon with more than 70...
wtoc.com
Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
live5news.com
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking into what led up to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where...
live5news.com
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
