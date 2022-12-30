ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 4

Tamara Lynn Byrd
2d ago

they are super expensive and the burgers just crumble in your hands. super greasy. i will never eat there again

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022

Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
BEND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland

A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, OR
bendsource.com

Restaurant Openings, Closings

A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road

China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
BEND, OR
ijpr.org

Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters

Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
KTVZ

ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute

Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future

The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests

The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy