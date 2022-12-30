Read full article on original website
Tamara Lynn Byrd
2d ago
they are super expensive and the burgers just crumble in your hands. super greasy. i will never eat there again
4
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Jericho Road shares story of homeless person’s collection and donation to three charities
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dr. Mark Keener is the Chair of the Board of Directors for Jericho Road of Redmond. He is also the volunteer coordinator for the Rubber Ducky, a shower trailer that visits homeless camps and other locations in the area to provide showers and clean clothing to the homeless.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests
The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
