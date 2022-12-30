Read full article on original website
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs
North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Lanier boys win Deep South Classic championship
SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel. The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Evan Dunston caps huge Brookwood comeback over North Gwinnett
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic. R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points)...
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest over Dacula
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team impressed in Friday’s championship game of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest, rolling to a 79-43 win over rival Dacula. Bella Ragone, the tournament MVP, led the Hawks with 27 points, while Sammi Spees scored 14. Andreonia Doe (nine points, eight rebounds), Caroline Cadena (nine points, 10 assists) and Kat Wilson (eight points, three assists) also stood out in the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer defeats host Wolves for title in inaugural Buford Classic
BUFORD — Archer held off host Buford 60-58 Friday to win the inaugural Buford Classic boys basketball tournament. Tournament MVP Kahmare Holmes led the Tigers with 23 points, five rebounds and three steals in the matchup at Buford City Arena.
gwinnettprepsports.com
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football
Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seckinger, Abbie Bernholz earn girls basketball program's first varsity win
HOSCHTON — Seckinger posted the first varsity girls basketball victory in school history — and the first for new head coach Abbie Bernholz — with a 31-25 triumph over Jasper County in the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest on Friday. Alaina Johnson scored 14 to lead the Jaguars.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mug shot and charges released for Atlanta Falcons practice squad member
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Family remembers teen who died trying to save friend who fell through Kennesaw lake ice
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For almost two hours throughout the evening of Dec. 28, authorities swarmed a small Kennesaw lake where nearby residents say they witnessed a tragedy. In the blink of an eye, a group of children playing on what they thought was sturdy ice were screaming for a child who fell through. The teenager who tried to save the boy did not survive.
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Atlanta Falcons player, police officer get into physical altercation during DUI stop, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons practice squad player and an Atlanta police officer were both hospitalized after a physical altercation early Saturday morning, police say. The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that the officer was...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
