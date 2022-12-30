ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs

North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Lanier boys win Deep South Classic championship

SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel. The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest over Dacula

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team impressed in Friday’s championship game of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest, rolling to a 79-43 win over rival Dacula. Bella Ragone, the tournament MVP, led the Hawks with 27 points, while Sammi Spees scored 14. Andreonia Doe (nine points, eight rebounds), Caroline Cadena (nine points, 10 assists) and Kat Wilson (eight points, three assists) also stood out in the win.
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football

Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out

ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mug shot and charges released for Atlanta Falcons practice squad member

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family remembers teen who died trying to save friend who fell through Kennesaw lake ice

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For almost two hours throughout the evening of Dec. 28, authorities swarmed a small Kennesaw lake where nearby residents say they witnessed a tragedy. In the blink of an eye, a group of children playing on what they thought was sturdy ice were screaming for a child who fell through. The teenager who tried to save the boy did not survive.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
KENNESAW, GA

