Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans.

Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.

On the plus side, key starters on both sides of the ball appear to be trending in the right direction, while outside linebacker Anthony Nelson returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness.

With the NFC South title on the line Sunday, the Bucs will need all the help they can get to avenge their loss to the Panthers from earlier in the year.