ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrkiM_0jyLmjhe00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans.

Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.

On the plus side, key starters on both sides of the ball appear to be trending in the right direction, while outside linebacker Anthony Nelson returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness.

With the NFC South title on the line Sunday, the Bucs will need all the help they can get to avenge their loss to the Panthers from earlier in the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs rally to beat Panthers 30-24, clinch NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards, scoring...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals maintain No. 4 pick in 2023 draft after loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears, 3-13 Denver Broncos (traded to Seahawks), 4-12 The Cardinals and Broncos have the same record and the Broncos beat them head-to-head, but that doesn’t matter for draft order. Tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule. The Broncos’ opponents have a winning percentage of .485. The Cardinals’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .526.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy