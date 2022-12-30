ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

KDVR.com

3 hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Aurora, all in stable condition

Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon. 3 hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Aurora, …. Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon. Snowpack and the importance of avalanche...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice

A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through …. A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family

All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family. All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Be...
SUPERIOR, CO
weather5280.com

Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast

We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather …. Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Snowpack and the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
viatravelers.com

17 Best Restaurants in Estes Park, Colorado

The state of Colorado continues to impress with its scenic views and popular lifestyle. Visitors come to Colorado for fun outdoor activities and mile-high city of Denver. There is so much to see and do around the state, and I encourage you to travel around to experience the best things Colorado has to offer.
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow

Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Be sure...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

New Airpark North Industrial Project Breaks Ground in Northern Colorado, Delivering June 2023

Cushman & Wakefield marketing new Loveland development for lease or sale. Airpark North, a brand new Class A industrial project, has broken ground in Loveland, Colorado. Owned and being developed by the master developer of Airpark, BH Developers, and a prominent GC, Evergreen Industrial. The 36,000-square-foot freestanding building is located along Rickenbacker Rd and features a 1.5-acre laydown yard behind the building and a retention pond. The new building is expected to deliver in June 2023.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO

