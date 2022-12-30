Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
3 hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Aurora, all in stable condition
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon. 3 hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Aurora, …. Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon. Snowpack and the importance of avalanche...
KDVR.com
Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice
A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through …. A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
KDVR.com
Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall Fire - but not theirs
The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after the Marshall Fire last year. Rogelio Mares has the story. Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall …. The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after...
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
KDVR.com
Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family
All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family. All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Be...
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday
Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather …. Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Snowpack and the...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
What caused the Marshall Fire? Resolution ‘close’
One year after the Marshall Fire ripped through parts of Boulder County, Sheriff Joe Pelle talks about the investigation into its cause.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Restaurants in Estes Park, Colorado
The state of Colorado continues to impress with its scenic views and popular lifestyle. Visitors come to Colorado for fun outdoor activities and mile-high city of Denver. There is so much to see and do around the state, and I encourage you to travel around to experience the best things Colorado has to offer.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow
Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Be sure...
New Airpark North Industrial Project Breaks Ground in Northern Colorado, Delivering June 2023
Cushman & Wakefield marketing new Loveland development for lease or sale. Airpark North, a brand new Class A industrial project, has broken ground in Loveland, Colorado. Owned and being developed by the master developer of Airpark, BH Developers, and a prominent GC, Evergreen Industrial. The 36,000-square-foot freestanding building is located along Rickenbacker Rd and features a 1.5-acre laydown yard behind the building and a retention pond. The new building is expected to deliver in June 2023.
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
Two bodies found under Colorado interstate, charges filled against suspect
Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in Denver, after two people were found dead beneath Interstate 70 earlier this month, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. Officers from the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the westbound offramp of I-70 and North Washington...
