Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
krcgtv.com
Creating a Culture: How the Tigers are using sports psychology to win games
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers are off to one of their best starts in quite some time. The team is 12-1 for just the 5th time in the last 40 years. After two double-digit wins over ranked opponents, the culture that Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates wants to create is happening right in front of us.
krcgtv.com
Great 8 Classic final highlights and scores
Jefferson City — We had quite the exciting week of basketball in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic Tournament last week. For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the final day of action...
krcgtv.com
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, January 3rd
North Callaway, Southern Boone, and Rock Bridge all among Tuesday night's winners. Check out the highlights and scores in the video above!
krcgtv.com
An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023
New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri power plant celebrates 100 years
COLUMBIA — Mizzou’s power plant celebrated its 100th birthday Tuesday. It was 100 years ago when the University of Missouri’s combined cooling heat and power plant began supplying energy for education, research and health care. Inventor Thomas Edison helped start the MU Power Plant in 1882 by...
krcgtv.com
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
krcgtv.com
Old Ronald McDonald House sold to St. Raymond's Society
The Ronald McDonald House on Lansing Avenue in Columbia is in new hands. The Ronald McDonald House Charity sold the property to St. Raymond's Society. The charity provides a place for families of sick children to stay while getting treatment at nearby hospitals. Money from that sale will go to...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man pleads guilty in death of friend
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Shawn Long, a 19-year-old Columbia man accused in the accidental shooting of his friend last January, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd-Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a class E Felony. According to court documents, officers were called to the 5400 block of Irma Drive on Jan. 17, 2021, where...
krcgtv.com
Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates
Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years in federal prison for meth, gun possession
A Jefferson City man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison without parole. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Clint Alexander Doll, 35, after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Doll...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man gets 15 years without parole for meth distribution
A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2022. Jefferson City police arrested Roberson for outstanding warrants when he left a hotel on February 11,...
krcgtv.com
SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
krcgtv.com
Stephens, MO, man charged for drug trafficking after early-morning search warrant
A Stephens man was charged after Callaway County Sheriff's deputies executed a drug search warrant. According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies executed the warrant at 5:49 am on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Old Highway 40. Deputies found 38.97 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and...
