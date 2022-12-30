ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Great 8 Classic final highlights and scores

Jefferson City — We had quite the exciting week of basketball in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic Tournament last week. For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the final day of action...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023

New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
MISSOURI STATE
University of Missouri power plant celebrates 100 years

COLUMBIA — Mizzou’s power plant celebrated its 100th birthday Tuesday. It was 100 years ago when the University of Missouri’s combined cooling heat and power plant began supplying energy for education, research and health care. Inventor Thomas Edison helped start the MU Power Plant in 1882 by...
COLUMBIA, MO
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General

Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
MISSOURI STATE
Old Ronald McDonald House sold to St. Raymond's Society

The Ronald McDonald House on Lansing Avenue in Columbia is in new hands. The Ronald McDonald House Charity sold the property to St. Raymond's Society. The charity provides a place for families of sick children to stay while getting treatment at nearby hospitals. Money from that sale will go to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia man pleads guilty in death of friend

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Shawn Long, a 19-year-old Columbia man accused in the accidental shooting of his friend last January, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd-Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a class E Felony. According to court documents, officers were called to the 5400 block of Irma Drive on Jan. 17, 2021, where...
COLUMBIA, MO
Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates

Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City man gets 15 years without parole for meth distribution

A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2022. Jefferson City police arrested Roberson for outstanding warrants when he left a hotel on February 11,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash

JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

