Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Women's Basketball Enjoying A Great Run!

December 31, 2022 — (KUTV) - They are enjoying some fun times up at the University Of Utah these days! The 11th-ranked Utah Utes (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) resume conference play this weekend with a trip to the Evergreen State to face Washington State and Washington. The Utes face the Cougars at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 30, then travel west to battle the Huskies at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The nation's second-highest scoring team, Utah is one of six undefeated teams in the nation, and has matched its best start in program history. Adam Mikulich paid Head Coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes a visit up at practice this week. From the diversity of the roster to Pac-12 play, the Utes are turning out to be one of the best stories of the Winter season!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in Hawai'i construction incident

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly over the winter break, the football program announced. The announcement was made on the program’s social media accounts late Friday. Veikoso was killed in a construction incident while home in Kailua, Hawai'i over the...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another winter storm on the way this week

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Here are the top stories of 2022 on KUTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The year 2022 has been busy, and KUTV 2News was there every step of the way with compelling, important coverage of big local, national, and international stories. Some of those stories that featured prominently this year included high inflation, Utah’s wild housing market, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Carport collapses under heavy snow at West Jordan apartment complex

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Over a dozen vehicles were damaged or trapped at a West Jordan apartment complex after a carport collapsed under the weight of heavy snow. Officials with the West Jordan Police Department said officers were called to the Broadmoor Village Apartments at 7800 South 3375 West Sunday around 8 a.m.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Ski resorts report busy New Year's Eve despite travel delays, avalanche danger

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The rainy and windy conditions didn’t keep people out of the mountains on New Year’s Eve. Ski resorts stayed busy throughout the morning and into the afternoon, especially in the Cottonwood Canyons. This, despite early closures, travel delays due to winter driving conditions, and high avalanche danger.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

West Valley City police seeking two people in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in West Valley City. Police said the person of interest is Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21. Investigators believe he is with his girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, who lived in the same apartment as Upshaw and has not been seen since the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Snowplow knocked on its side after semi truck hit-and-run

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A snowplow was tipped onto its side in Morgan County after a hit-and-run semi truck driver collided with it. The driver of the snowplow, with the Utah Department of Transportation, was extricated and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials said they were...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

