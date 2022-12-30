Read full article on original website
Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game
PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
Utah Women's Basketball Enjoying A Great Run!
December 31, 2022 — (KUTV) - They are enjoying some fun times up at the University Of Utah these days! The 11th-ranked Utah Utes (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) resume conference play this weekend with a trip to the Evergreen State to face Washington State and Washington. The Utes face the Cougars at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 30, then travel west to battle the Huskies at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The nation's second-highest scoring team, Utah is one of six undefeated teams in the nation, and has matched its best start in program history. Adam Mikulich paid Head Coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes a visit up at practice this week. From the diversity of the roster to Pac-12 play, the Utes are turning out to be one of the best stories of the Winter season!
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in Hawai'i construction incident
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly over the winter break, the football program announced. The announcement was made on the program’s social media accounts late Friday. Veikoso was killed in a construction incident while home in Kailua, Hawai'i over the...
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another winter storm on the way this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
Here are the top stories of 2022 on KUTV.com
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The year 2022 has been busy, and KUTV 2News was there every step of the way with compelling, important coverage of big local, national, and international stories. Some of those stories that featured prominently this year included high inflation, Utah’s wild housing market, the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: UDOT announces Emergency Alerts, Road Weather Alert for Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
Semi truck hit by oncoming train after going off freeway, onto tracks
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A driver sustained minor injuries after officials said their semi truck was hit by a train. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile post 176 when it went off the roadway and came to a stop on the train tracks.
Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
Carport collapses under heavy snow at West Jordan apartment complex
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Over a dozen vehicles were damaged or trapped at a West Jordan apartment complex after a carport collapsed under the weight of heavy snow. Officials with the West Jordan Police Department said officers were called to the Broadmoor Village Apartments at 7800 South 3375 West Sunday around 8 a.m.
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
Ski resorts report busy New Year's Eve despite travel delays, avalanche danger
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The rainy and windy conditions didn’t keep people out of the mountains on New Year’s Eve. Ski resorts stayed busy throughout the morning and into the afternoon, especially in the Cottonwood Canyons. This, despite early closures, travel delays due to winter driving conditions, and high avalanche danger.
West Valley City police seeking two people in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in West Valley City. Police said the person of interest is Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21. Investigators believe he is with his girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, who lived in the same apartment as Upshaw and has not been seen since the shooting.
Snowplow knocked on its side after semi truck hit-and-run
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A snowplow was tipped onto its side in Morgan County after a hit-and-run semi truck driver collided with it. The driver of the snowplow, with the Utah Department of Transportation, was extricated and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials said they were...
Pedestrian killed after suspect crashes into 6 cars in West Valley City
A pedestrian has died after officials said a driver hit them after crashing into six vehicles in West Valley City. They said the suspect, whose identity was not initially released, was driving on southbound 3500 South Redwood Road on Saturday night when they crashed into two vehicles. More from 2News.
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
