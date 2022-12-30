December 31, 2022 — (KUTV) - They are enjoying some fun times up at the University Of Utah these days! The 11th-ranked Utah Utes (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) resume conference play this weekend with a trip to the Evergreen State to face Washington State and Washington. The Utes face the Cougars at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 30, then travel west to battle the Huskies at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The nation's second-highest scoring team, Utah is one of six undefeated teams in the nation, and has matched its best start in program history. Adam Mikulich paid Head Coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes a visit up at practice this week. From the diversity of the roster to Pac-12 play, the Utes are turning out to be one of the best stories of the Winter season!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO