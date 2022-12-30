Santa Barbara Fire Department offers rain safety tips to homeowners

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- More rain is expected throughout the region. So the Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe.

Fire crews say during a rain storm high winds can knock down trees causing power outages. If power does go out, they say make sure you have flashlights ready.

"In the event that your power does go out and because of a tree that's fallen down against your house. We use a lot of caution when you go out there to verify that the trees down and you don't want anyone getting secondary or an electrocution from a downed power lines. So you can always call 911, we can come out and investigate it and we have tools to see if those power lines are alive and then have the power company respond," said Captain Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews say in order to ensure safety around your home make sure rain gutters are clean.

"Having your roof inspected prior to rains is always recommended because you don't want to be having a dealing with a leaky roof when it when it is raining and then looking for any type of water runoff and ensuring that the water is moving away from your house. Ensuring that the water is moving away from your house. We do offer sandbags at different sites around the county and the different cities such as Goleta, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria offer sandbags for the public that can help curb some of the water runoff from unwanted areas," said Captain Scott Safechuck.

Far the fire department says they have experienced 7 vehicle accidents in recent days. They say to make sure to keep a safe distance from the cars in front of you and make sure your tires are good.

"We recommend that people really slow down, don't drive if you if you don't have to and keep a safe distance from the cars in front of you, cars by sides you make sure your tires in good working condition and your windshield wipers are working good and just drive vigilant and slow down just from how you normally drive. We want to see everyone getting to the New Year safely," said Captain Scott Safechuck.

The post Santa Barbara Fire Department offers rain safety tips to homeowners appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .