Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat DePaul 74-59 on Sunday. Carter also contributed five steals and four blocks for the Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East Conference). Jared Bynum scored 18 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Bryce Hopkins shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Friars prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO