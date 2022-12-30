ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina reportedly loses running back to NCAA transfer portal

South Carolina’s season is now over after Friday’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Ahead of 2023, it’s time for players to make decisions about their futures, and on Sunday, it was reported that a South Carolina running back was entering the transfer portal.
COLUMBIA, SC
myaggienation.com

Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M

Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season

Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
COLUMBIA, SC
myaggienation.com

Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M

Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Crash Course Columbia

The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
COLUMBIA, SC
Action News Jax

Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
LUGOFF, SC
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

