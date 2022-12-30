Read full article on original website
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock...
Buffalo Sabres’ thoughts with Damar Hamlin before road game in Washington
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Showing compassion for a fellow Buffalo athlete, the Sabres wore hearts on their sleeves Tuesday. The hockey players sported t-shirts reading “LOVE FOR 3” in support of Bills defender Damar Hamlin at Capital One Arena in Washington. Solemn expressions indicated the Sabres’ thoughts were back home in concluding a three-game road […]
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ JETS
FLAMES (18-13-7) @ JETS (23-13-1) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (34) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Jets:. Points - Kyle Connor (43) Goals - Mark Scheifele...
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Thomas' Three Storylines - CGY @ WPG
Low scoring games, Reichel's impression, and more!. The Jets got their second win of the season when scoring less than three goals this season with their 2-1 victory in Edmonton on Saturday to close out the month of December with a 9-7-0 record. Their penalty kill saved the day again shutting down the NHL's best power play on all five Oiler opportunities. Despite all of the injuries, the Jets have found solutions, not excuses to stay in the race for first in the Central Division.
Ersson makes 28 saves, Flyers top Ducks for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday. Ersson, who made his fourth consecutive start since he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 21, came within 40 seconds of his first NHL shutout before Ryan Strome scored at 19:20 of the third period for Anaheim.
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6,...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
POSTGAME 5: California Sweep
The Philadelphia Flyers ended a three-game road trip through the Golden State with a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Monday. The Flyers won all three games on the post-Christmas trip; their first three-game winning streak since the first three games of the 2022-23 regular season. It also marked the seventh straight game in which Philadelphia has scored at least three goals.
Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 at Toronto
The St. Louis Blues will begin the new year without Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as both were placed on injured reserve Monday for the immediate future. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, while Tarasenko sustained a hand injury in the same game and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
