3-in-1 Pod: Back on Track
WCIA — In episode 167 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman. The go over the starting line-up switcheroo, new pace on offense and defense, and more.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Back-on-Track-e1ssp31
