3-in-1 Pod: Back on Track

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

WCIA — In episode 167 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman. The go over the starting line-up switcheroo, new pace on offense and defense, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Back-on-Track-e1ssp31

WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer QB Luke Altmyer commits to Illinois

WCIA — Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer is heading north this offseason, as he committed on Thursday to continue his career at Illinois. With Tommy DeVito getting his waiver for another year of eligibility denied, Illinois needed a new signal caller for 2023. The Starkville native was ranked as the ninth-best transfer signal caller […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium

The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program. View the original article to see embedded media. After No. 5 Alabama rolled to a 45–20 Sugar Bowl victory over No. 9 Kansas State in which several key players elected to participate instead of voluntarily sit out or transfer, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban appeared to take a veiled shot after the game at those who didn’t play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCIA

Bryant drops 24 points in Illini upset win over No. 12 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In front of a crowd of almost 5,000, Illinois (13-2, 3-1) played toe-to-toe with No. 12 Iowa (11-4, 3-1) before coming away with the upset win 90-86, Illinois’ first win against a ranked opponent since 2019. Genesis Bryant had a career-high 24 points in the win, while Kendall Bostic was a perfect […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Year’s Resolutions for 10 Top College Hoops Teams

If these schools are to make a run to the men’s Final Four, this advice could go a long way. What needs to change for your favorite college basketball team in 2023? The calendar’s flipping to ’23 and the start of conference play gives everyone a chance for something of a fresh start, and there’s still plenty of time for teams to change their trajectories before Selection Sunday. So in the spirit of the New Year, here’s a look at some resolutions for some of the sport’s best teams. Follow them, and these squads might just end up in Houston for the Final Four.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCIA

Neighbor catches New Year’s gunshots on security camera

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year. The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Urbana Police searching for person of interest in Walmart theft

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a recent retail theft at a local Walmart store. The police department shared an image of the person from video footage on Facebook on Tuesday, and are asking that anyone who can identify the person or has additional information […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur man dead after being shot on New Year’s Eve

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said they responded to a report of a man shot several times on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. and located a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Shelby Co. man charged with possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances

TOWER HILL, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke released in a statement on Wednesday that 26-year-old McQuade Hardy was charged with multiple offenses over the holiday weekend, including possession of methamphetamine. Hardy, of Tower Hill, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash

CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman hit by train in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
