Notre Dame has to replace the program’s all-time leader in sacks, Isaiah Foskey and lost out on their prized 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley in the class of 2023. It looks like part of Notre Dame’s answer to those losses is to look in the transfer portal. The Irish offered Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns who entered the portal last week.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO