Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
kfgo.com
Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
fox9.com
Brainerd woman finds ex-boyfriend's pipe bomb in apartment closet: charges
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brainerd claimed she found a pipe bomb made by her ex-boyfriend while cleaning out a closet in her apartment, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Theodore Durham, 38, in Crow Wing County with a felony of manufacturing, possessing, or storing an...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids woman sentenced for taking money from Glen’s Army Navy
Lynda Gillson, 62, is facing five years of probation for theft from the family business, Glen’s Army Navy in Grand Rapids. She was sentenced in Itasca County on Tuesday this week. Along with the probation, she will have to pay back $78,500. Gillson was originally charged with nine felonies.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb
A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Beloved horse stolen from Morrison County family: "He's a puppy dog"
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – A Morrison County couple is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse that was stolen off their property."There's just something about them. They're just gentle giants," said Katie Gerads.It's how she describes her Belgian Draft horses. But when she goes into the corral now, she's greeted by three horses where there should be four."He's a puppy dog," said Katie. "Anybody can go up to him and pet him, and I mean, he doesn't run. He's easy to load."Katie and her husband Neil believe that someone took Richard, a 20-year-old gelding, off their property...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Comments / 0