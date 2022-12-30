ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
kfgo.com

Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
SEBEKA, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb

A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Beloved horse stolen from Morrison County family: "He's a puppy dog"

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – A Morrison County couple is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse that was stolen off their property."There's just something about them. They're just gentle giants," said Katie Gerads.It's how she describes her Belgian Draft horses. But when she goes into the corral now, she's greeted by three horses where there should be four."He's a puppy dog," said Katie. "Anybody can go up to him and pet him, and I mean, he doesn't run. He's easy to load."Katie and her husband Neil believe that someone took Richard, a 20-year-old gelding, off their property...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

