The Demon Deacons are generating a little bit of buzz here in early-January, with a trio of quality wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Led by dynamic point guard Tyree Appleby, who is second in the ACC in both scoring and assists, the Demon Deacons have moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC after a 77-75 victory Saturday at Joel Coliseum over Virginia Tech.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO