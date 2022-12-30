Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition
Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
DOTD receives major grant funding for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Gov. Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson announced that DOTD ends the year successfully receiving a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
an17.com
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, […]
Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition
Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
KPLC TV
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States
Just one click of your mouse allows you to search the databases of 48 other states for unclaimed cash that may still be owed to you.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Ready or not, we face more changes that we might not like
Rhoman Hardy grew up in Lake Charles but has since seen the broader world in a career with a multinational oil giant, Shell. Asked how adaptable Louisiana is, he paused and said, “there are different levels of not liking change.”. At this new year, Hardy’s words have a particular...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mammoet to provide ‘super bridge’ for Louisiana gas project
Mammoet, a global market leader in heavy lifting and transport, has been awarded the contract to provide an adjustable “super bridge” as a levee crossing for the transport of modules for the Plaquemines LNG project in Plaquemines Parish, Trade Arabia News reports. When fully developed, the Plaquemines LNG...
KPLC TV
Gun safety
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New Year's gym...
Homicides expected to top fatal injuries to children in NWLA
Homicide is set to become the leading cause of death caused by fatal injury among children in Louisiana, overtaking car crashes and drownings, according to the latest data set to be released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving as Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
kalb.com
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
Comments / 0