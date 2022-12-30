ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition

Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
Jacob's Law

LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer

SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition

Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Mammoet to provide ‘super bridge’ for Louisiana gas project

Mammoet, a global market leader in heavy lifting and transport, has been awarded the contract to provide an adjustable “super bridge” as a levee crossing for the transport of modules for the Plaquemines LNG project in Plaquemines Parish, Trade Arabia News reports. When fully developed, the Plaquemines LNG...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Gun safety

Louisiana State

