The NFL has not yet announced what will happen with the Buffalo-Cincinnati game suspended Monday night when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field . The league did announce earlier this week that the Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed this week .

The league did announce Wednesday that the Week 18 game between Baltimore and Cincinnati will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Before Monday's game was suspended, the Bengals looked to clinch the AFC North title in Week 17 with a win against Buffalo after Sunday night's loss by the Baltimore Ravens to the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Depending on what's decided with the Bills-Bengals result, the division title could come down to the Week 18 showdown between the Bengals and the Ravens in Cincinnati on Sunday.

ESPN had announced Monday afternoon that if the Bengals defeated the Bills, Cincinnati and Baltimore would play at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS. If the Bills had won Monday night, Cincinnati and Baltimore would have met at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

The NFL announced after the Steelers' win that Saturday's ESPN/ABC doubleheader will be Kansas City at Las Vegas (4:30 p.m.) and Tennessee at Jacksonville (8:15 p.m.).

Per NFL.com , two Week 18 games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. Eastern and 8:15 p.m. Eastern) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. Eastern and 4:25 p.m. Eastern) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. Eastern).

The Bengals own a 1 1/2-game lead over the Ravens in the division.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What time will Baltimore play Cincinnati in Week 18? Sunday at 1 p.m.