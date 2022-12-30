ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Roundup: Wooster has record-breaking night from 3 in win over Madison

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ryRs_0jyLiPrA00

Thursday, Dec. 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wooster 60, Madison 39

Eily Badertscher tied the Wooster program record for made 3s in a game and the Generals set a new program record for total made 3s in a 21-point OCC win. Badertscher went 8-for-12 from 3 and the Generals made 16 as a team. Wooster has won six games in a row.

“I am very proud of Eily," Wooster coach Alex Kacere said. "Tonight, she tied the school record for threes made and our team broke our school record with 16 made threes tonight. Eily deserves this. She charted 16 (thousand) makes over the off-season with Brooke Ritchie in the spring. I have not been around many who have taken shooting as seriously as her.

We shot it great, but I am very proud of our relentless effort in transition tonight. There wasn’t a moment tonight where we weren’t running.”

Wooster: Eily Badertscher 28 points, 11 rebounds; Nora Levy 13 points, 8 assists; Tori Pettorini 12 points

Northwestern 58, Hillsdale 33

Northwestern: Josie Wright 16 points, 4 steals; Caydence Scale 11 points; Lillian Wakefield 8 points, 9 rebounds; Alexis Shepler 8 points

Waynedale 46, Norwayne 38

"What a battle. I was proud of the way our girls fought," Norwayne coach Dan Brown said. "While we're disappointed with the result, there are a lot of positives to build on for the second half of the season."

Waynedale: McKenna Baney 14 points, Cheyanne Chupp 7, Alyssa Geiser 7, Addesa Miller 7

Norwayne: Allie DeMassimo 12 points, Shelby Vaughn 8, Annabel Stanley 7

Chippewa 59, Rittman 9

No statistics reported.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Christian 67, Lake Ridge Academy 46

Central Christian: Bryan Martin 22 points, Drew Badertscher 15, Richard Carr 14, Thatcher Rohrer 8

