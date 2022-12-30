ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents

FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River. According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street. Caltrans said The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cleanup begins after epic rain

The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California

Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm

In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
FELTON, CA
pajaronian.com

Heavy weather tramples county

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Heavy rain and winds have led to numerous mud and rock slides, toppled trees and flooding around the county. Power and communication lines have also been torn to the ground with dozens of road closures being reported. The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuations ordered in Felton Grove and Paradise Park

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders have been issued for two areas in Santa Cruz County on Saturday, according to officials with the county. Those who are currently in Felton Grove and Paradise Park are asked to move to higher ground for their own safety. For further information about the area, please visit […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

