Read full article on original website
Related
Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents
FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains, flooding expected
PARADISE PARK, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued by Santa Cruz County due to rising flood water, Saturday morning. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are under the evacuation warning. These areas cover Paradise Park and east Felton. "As of 9:30 AM 12/31 County of...
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River. According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street. Caltrans said The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Cleanup begins after epic rain
The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California
Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm
In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
pajaronian.com
Heavy weather tramples county
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Heavy rain and winds have led to numerous mud and rock slides, toppled trees and flooding around the county. Power and communication lines have also been torn to the ground with dozens of road closures being reported. The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds...
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Evacuations ordered in Felton Grove and Paradise Park
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders have been issued for two areas in Santa Cruz County on Saturday, according to officials with the county. Those who are currently in Felton Grove and Paradise Park are asked to move to higher ground for their own safety. For further information about the area, please visit […]
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Comments / 0