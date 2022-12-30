Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO