Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic

Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (injury management) out Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, Bane has been ruled out for the first game of 2023 due to "return from injury management" with his a right big toe sprain. Expect him back in action Tuesday night. For now, John Konchar will likely step into a starting role on the wing.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jokic wins Round 2 against Tatum

The first-place teams in each conference faced off Sunday night as the Boston Celtics visited the Denver Nuggets. It was the Western Conference powerhouse starting 2023 with a victory, 123-111. Boston struggled offensively to begin its four-game road trip, shooting 46 percent from the floor and just 27.3 percent (9-for-33)...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Santi Aldama (ankle) ruled out Saturday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Aldama was listed questionable due to left ankle soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the final game of 2022. His next chance to play will come Sunday versus Sacramento.
MEMPHIS, TN
Marconews.com

Luka Doncic scores 51 points; Mavericks beat Spurs to extend winning streak to six

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s strong Scottie Barnes message amid Raptors sophomore’s down season

The lottery gods rewarded the Toronto Raptors, after a down 2020-21 season, with the opportunity to draft Scottie Barnes, a 6’9 forward who projected to be an all-around force. And Barnes played extremely well in his first season, even winning Rookie of the Year honors. However, the 21-year old forward has seen his efficiency numbers falter in his sophomore campaign. Nevertheless, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant urged everyone to hold their horses when it comes to their criticisms of the young forward.

