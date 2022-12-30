Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Grizzlies players react to death of rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr: 'It sucks'
PHOENIX — A little more than a year after the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, the city lost another one of its rising stars. Multiple reports and members of the 1017 Global Music record label confirmed the death of 22-year-old Memphis-born rapper Alexander "Big Scarr" Woods. The Memphis Police Department said there was no foul play in Woods' death. ...
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic
Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (injury management) out Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, Bane has been ruled out for the first game of 2023 due to "return from injury management" with his a right big toe sprain. Expect him back in action Tuesday night. For now, John Konchar will likely step into a starting role on the wing.
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jokic wins Round 2 against Tatum
The first-place teams in each conference faced off Sunday night as the Boston Celtics visited the Denver Nuggets. It was the Western Conference powerhouse starting 2023 with a victory, 123-111. Boston struggled offensively to begin its four-game road trip, shooting 46 percent from the floor and just 27.3 percent (9-for-33)...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (ankle) ruled out Saturday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Aldama was listed questionable due to left ankle soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the final game of 2022. His next chance to play will come Sunday versus Sacramento.
Marconews.com
Luka Doncic scores 51 points; Mavericks beat Spurs to extend winning streak to six
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
Box score: Grizzlies 118, Kings 108
NBA box score for the Sunday, Jan. 1 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings played at FedExForum in Memphis.
Ja Morant’s strong Scottie Barnes message amid Raptors sophomore’s down season
The lottery gods rewarded the Toronto Raptors, after a down 2020-21 season, with the opportunity to draft Scottie Barnes, a 6’9 forward who projected to be an all-around force. And Barnes played extremely well in his first season, even winning Rookie of the Year honors. However, the 21-year old forward has seen his efficiency numbers falter in his sophomore campaign. Nevertheless, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant urged everyone to hold their horses when it comes to their criticisms of the young forward.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
