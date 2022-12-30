Read full article on original website
KUTV
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
KUTV
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
KUTV
UTA ski buses struggle to operate amid driver shortage, big holiday ski weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Those hoping to spend their Saturday fitting in the final ski or snowboard session of 2022 may not get their wish, as both commercial vehicles and Utah Transit Authority ski buses are experiencing delays. While the majority of the traffic is likely due to...
KUTV
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
KUTV
Utah hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new year was quick to welcome newborn babies in Utah. At Intermountain Medical Center, hospital officials announced they helped deliver a baby girl at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Wynter Kisa Magandazi, the first child of Midvale parents Madi and Jermaine Magandazi, weighed 5 pounds...
KUTV
Family's house divided as they prepare for trip to Rose Bowl game
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Pennsylvania family is getting ready to tailgate at the Tournament of the Roses in Pasadena with Utes fans. The family is a house divided with ties to both Penn State and the University of Utah. “Since our son started at the U, we...
