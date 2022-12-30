ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new year was quick to welcome newborn babies in Utah. At Intermountain Medical Center, hospital officials announced they helped deliver a baby girl at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Wynter Kisa Magandazi, the first child of Midvale parents Madi and Jermaine Magandazi, weighed 5 pounds...
UTAH STATE

