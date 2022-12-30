Read full article on original website
Sparing Residents from Tax Hikes Months Before Election, Chicago’s 2023 Budget Takes Effect
Chicagoans can ring in the new year without worrying they will have to cough up more cash in 2023 to cover the cost of a city-imposed property tax hike to keep up with the soaring rate of inflation, or any new fees. The reprieve comes as residents prepare to make...
Tony Award-Winner, Chicago Stage Champion Frank Galati Dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79. Galati won twin Tonys in 1990 — best play and best director...
Week in Review: Looking Back at the Biggest Stories of 2023
Gov. J.B. Pritzker waltzed to reelection in November after easily seeing off a challenge from downstate Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, his victory capped a banner night for Illinois democrats — who kept supermajorities in the statehouse and swept all major statewide offices. Powerful former Democratic House Speaker Mike...
Stories by Dan Lambert
Ald. Roderick Sawyer Keeps Spot on Mayoral Ballot After Challenge Brought by Willie Wilson Campaign Dropped. Former state Sen. Rickey Hendon, a consultant to candidate Willie Wilson, challenged the 6th Ward alderman’s petitions earlier this month. Chicago Bears Inch Closer to Arlington Heights Move as New Stadium Plans Set...
Chicago Police to Deploy 1,300 Additional Officers on New Year’s Eve
More than 1,000 additional Chicago police officers will be deployed on New Year’s Eve as revelers plan for celebrations throughout the city. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Friday said 1,300 officers will be sent into neighborhoods and high-traffic areas like Navy Pier, where a fireworks show will ring in the new year Saturday night.
Pair of Chicago Children’s Musicians Up for Same Grammy Award
Two of the five Grammy nominees this year for Best Children’s Album are from the Chicago area. For Justin Roberts, it’s his fifth nomination. And for the duo Wendy and DB, it’s their first. WTTW News met with the musicians to find out more about making music...
As State Law Changes, Chicago Must Remove Lead Service Lines — But Only Along Broken Water Mains
A new state law will require city crews to significantly step up the pace of efforts to replace the approximately 390,000 lead service lines responsible for contaminating Chicagoans’ tap water. Starting Jan. 1, city crews will have to replace all of the lead service lines connected to a water...
10 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago
Bid adieu to ‘22 with a lakefront party. New Year on the Pier, held in Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom, features live music, DJs, gourmet apps and drinks, and, of course, champagne. Seeking skyline views — without the chill. Check out Offshore Rooftop’s Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Soiree, where you’ll get great views of the midnight fireworks show.
What to Watch in January
There's a huge amount of worthwhile TV out there nowadays, so it can be hard to choose what to watch. But who better to recommend shows than the person who programs them? Lisa Tipton, WTTW’s Head of Programming and Pledge, constructs the WTTW schedule by searching through offerings from many different sources which include the national PBS network, the BBC, and independent filmmakers to put together a varied and engaging broadcast schedule. Each month, she’ll recommend a few shows that she thinks you should watch.
From Starbucks to Marijuana Dispensaries, 2022 Marked a Year of Gains for Labor Organizers in Chicago, US
After decades of decline, many labor advocates and watchers say the U.S. is seeing an upswing of interest and energy around union organizing. Workers at high-profile companies like Amazon and Starbucks have unionized, as have employees at smaller chains and locally-owned firms. Chicago workers have also been part of the...
Dramatic Bald Eagle Rescue New Year’s Day in Waukegan Harbor Captured on Video
Rescuing a bald eagle under any circumstance is challenging. Rescuing a bald eagle floating on ice in open water raises the stakes exponentially, but volunteers with Chicago Bird Collision Monitors proved up to the task. Nat Carmichael captured the dramatic recovery effort, which took place New Year's Day in Waukegan...
Food, Nostalgia, and Drama: Here are the 10 Playlist Stories You Read the Most in 2022
Food, nostalgia, history, and drama were the name of the game for our most-read Playlist stories in 2022. Revisit our most-read stories of the year to catch up on a little bit of history and a lot of drama. With our audience’s love for PBS dramas and mysteries, be sure to sign up for our Dramalogue newsletter to stay up to date with all of our recaps, programming news, and more.
To Buy Or Not To Buy? Looking Toward Chicago’s Housing Market in 2023
Interest rates have more than doubled this past year landing a blow on a historic pandemic-era housing boom. Some experts are saying the chill could become an all-out freeze by next year if the interest hikes continue. “The primary thing we don’t know is what’s going to happen with interest...
Ald. Roderick Sawyer Keeps Spot on Mayoral Ballot After Challenge Brought by Willie Wilson Campaign Dropped
Ald. Roderick Sawyer will stay on the ballot for Chicago mayor after a Willie Wilson campaign consultant dropped his petition challenge. Former state Sen. Rickey Hendon challenged the 6th Ward alderperson’s petitions earlier this month. The dropped challenge means the field of mayoral contenders will likely feature nine candidates.
Dec. 27, 2022 - Full Show
What’s causing all those canceled Southwest flights? U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley on Zelenskyy’s visit to Congress. Inside a rash of police officer suicides. And the outlook for Chicago’s housing market in 2023.
5 People Killed in Shootings Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago: Police
Five people, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were killed in shooting incidents over the holiday weekend across Chicago. According to Chicago Police Department data, 19 people were shot between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday. That included an 18-year-old man killed during an altercation Friday in...
10 Organizations Across Chicago Launch Effort to Put Survivors of Gender-Based Violence at Forefront of Change
Five years after the #MeToo movement went viral, advocates and survivors say it’s still too hard to speak out. Advocacy groups around the city have banded together in an effort to shift that shame by trying to address the root causes of gender-based violence. The Survivor Power Institute, made...
3 Chicago Police Officers Die by Suicide in Single Week
Three Chicago police officers died by suicide in the last week. That brings the total number of Chicago Police Department officer suicides to seven this year. Police union representatives have cited heavy workloads, canceled days off and a general anti-police climate as adding to officers’ mental health woes. Robert...
Chicago Film Critics Break Down Sight and Sound’s New Greatest Films of All Time List
The latest edition of the revered “Greatest Films of All Time” list by Sight and Sound magazine was unveiled this month, sparking discussion about representation in film and which movies are often either included or left out in prestigious lists. One of the most notable changes to the...
Judge Rules Portions of SAFE-T Act Eliminating Cash Bail Are Unconstitutional
Plans from Illinois legislators to eliminate cash bail statewide have been put on hold after a Kankakee County judge ruled that portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday issued his ruling after dozens of state’s attorneys sued to prevent Illinois from eliminating cash bail beginning Jan. 1. Cunnington found the pretrial provisions of the SAFE-T Act violate the separation of powers principle and will not take effect in the 65 counties that had sued the state.
