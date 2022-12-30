ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Stories by Dan Lambert

Ald. Roderick Sawyer Keeps Spot on Mayoral Ballot After Challenge Brought by Willie Wilson Campaign Dropped. Former state Sen. Rickey Hendon, a consultant to candidate Willie Wilson, challenged the 6th Ward alderman’s petitions earlier this month. Chicago Bears Inch Closer to Arlington Heights Move as New Stadium Plans Set...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

10 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago

Bid adieu to ‘22 with a lakefront party. New Year on the Pier, held in Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom, features live music, DJs, gourmet apps and drinks, and, of course, champagne. Seeking skyline views — without the chill. Check out Offshore Rooftop’s Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Soiree, where you’ll get great views of the midnight fireworks show.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What to Watch in January

There's a huge amount of worthwhile TV out there nowadays, so it can be hard to choose what to watch. But who better to recommend shows than the person who programs them? Lisa Tipton, WTTW’s Head of Programming and Pledge, constructs the WTTW schedule by searching through offerings from many different sources which include the national PBS network, the BBC, and independent filmmakers to put together a varied and engaging broadcast schedule. Each month, she’ll recommend a few shows that she thinks you should watch.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Food, Nostalgia, and Drama: Here are the 10 Playlist Stories You Read the Most in 2022

Food, nostalgia, history, and drama were the name of the game for our most-read Playlist stories in 2022. Revisit our most-read stories of the year to catch up on a little bit of history and a lot of drama. With our audience’s love for PBS dramas and mysteries, be sure to sign up for our Dramalogue newsletter to stay up to date with all of our recaps, programming news, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Dec. 27, 2022 - Full Show

What’s causing all those canceled Southwest flights? U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley on Zelenskyy’s visit to Congress. Inside a rash of police officer suicides. And the outlook for Chicago’s housing market in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

3 Chicago Police Officers Die by Suicide in Single Week

Three Chicago police officers died by suicide in the last week. That brings the total number of Chicago Police Department officer suicides to seven this year. Police union representatives have cited heavy workloads, canceled days off and a general anti-police climate as adding to officers’ mental health woes. Robert...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Judge Rules Portions of SAFE-T Act Eliminating Cash Bail Are Unconstitutional

Plans from Illinois legislators to eliminate cash bail statewide have been put on hold after a Kankakee County judge ruled that portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday issued his ruling after dozens of state’s attorneys sued to prevent Illinois from eliminating cash bail beginning Jan. 1. Cunnington found the pretrial provisions of the SAFE-T Act violate the separation of powers principle and will not take effect in the 65 counties that had sued the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy