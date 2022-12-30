Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Report: DL Coach Marco Coleman departing MSU, returning to Georgia Tech
After leaving Georgia Tech to join Michigan State football last season, defensive line coach Marco Coleman is reportedly returning to the Yellowjackets according to a report from Kelly Quinlan on JacketsOnline, a Rivals site. Michigan State football was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment. Coleman was hired last February from Georgia Tech after serving two seasons as their defensive end/linebackers coach. He served as the Spartans' run game coordinator for the 2022 season on top of his responsibilities as the defensive line coach.The defensive line for MSU struggled heavily all season long as they dealt with injury...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction." CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule.
College of Charleston beat CAA foe North Carolina AT
College of Charleston recorded their 14th straight win, handing North Carolina A&T a loss at Ellis Corbett Sports Center on Wednesday evening. The post College of Charleston beat CAA foe North Carolina A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
