Car crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured, Sacramento Fire Department says

(KTXL) — A car crash left one person dead and several injured Thursday night, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the crash, involving two cars, happened near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.

First responders at the scene took three people to the hospital. One of them was critically injured and two had moderate injuries.

One person died at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

